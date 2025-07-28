Bo Bichette breaks Blue Jays record with hits in nine consecutive at-bats

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette singles in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 28, 2025 9:53 pm.

Bo Bichette just refuses to get out right now.

After going 5-for-5 in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers, Bichette kept rolling Monday in Baltimore, landing hits in his first four at-bats, breaking a franchise record in the process.

Bichette became the first Toronto Blue Jays hitter to record hits in nine consecutive at-bats.

The Blue Jays shortstop surpassed the group of Rance Mulliniks, Paul Molitor, Tony Fernandez and Adam Lind, who each had recorded hits in eight straight trips to the plate.

Bichette started his run with four singles and a double against the Tigers, tagging starter Jack Flaherty for his first three knocks before adding the extra two against Detroit’s bullpen.

He picked up right where he left off against the Orioles, taking advantage of some batted-ball luck to extend his streak. Bichette’s three hits Monday fell in at 73.7, 64.3 and 71.4 m.p.h. against Zach Eflin — the last of which forced Baltimore to go to the bullpen.

Bichette broke Toronto’s record with a 100 m.p.h. single off Colin Selby in the seventh inning, reaching a ball that Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson deflected. Henderson would have needed to make an extraordinary play on the ball, giving Bichette the hit.

The all-time MLB record for consecutive at-bats with a hit is 12, which has been achieved four times previously. Jose Miranda was the most recent to reach the feat, doing so for the Minnesota Twins in 2024, joining Walt Dropo (1952), Pinky Higgins (1938) and Johnny Kling (1902) in the 12-for-12 club.

Miranda, however, was the first player in the Expansion Era to achieve the feat and the 14th player to get a hit in 10 or more at-bats in a row since 1961, according to MLB.com.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gunman kills 4, including police officer, in shooting at New York City office tower

NEW YORK (AP) — A man carrying a rifle killed four people at a New York City office tower Monday, including an off-duty New York City police officer, and wounded a fifth before taking his own life, officials...

6m ago

Border officers seize 12 firearms from U.S. residents trying to enter Canada

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it recently seized 12 firearms from U.S. residents who were trying to enter the country with loaded guns. Authorities say the offences happened at multiple...

6h ago

Ontario Science Centre school closed for second straight year

The Flemingdon Park community continues to feel the impact of the Ontario Science Centre closure with many students in the neighbourhood left with fewer summer science programs. One of those programs...

3h ago

3 youths, 2 adults charged in east-end firearm investigation

Authorities have charged three youths and two adults in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto’s east-end. According to investigators, an altercation took place just before midnight on...

2h ago

Top Stories

Gunman kills 4, including police officer, in shooting at New York City office tower

NEW YORK (AP) — A man carrying a rifle killed four people at a New York City office tower Monday, including an off-duty New York City police officer, and wounded a fifth before taking his own life, officials...

6m ago

Border officers seize 12 firearms from U.S. residents trying to enter Canada

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it recently seized 12 firearms from U.S. residents who were trying to enter the country with loaded guns. Authorities say the offences happened at multiple...

6h ago

Ontario Science Centre school closed for second straight year

The Flemingdon Park community continues to feel the impact of the Ontario Science Centre closure with many students in the neighbourhood left with fewer summer science programs. One of those programs...

3h ago

3 youths, 2 adults charged in east-end firearm investigation

Authorities have charged three youths and two adults in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto’s east-end. According to investigators, an altercation took place just before midnight on...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Humidity continues Tuesday, cooling down slightly later on

The humidity will continue on Tuesday before cooling down slightly later in the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

4h ago

1:43
'I'm hearing it on the street': Ford, Ont. immigration minister pressed on 2-year work permit claim

Ontario premier Doug Ford and the province's immigration minister David Piccini were pressed by reporters on their claims of work permit processing times taking two years despite the feds saying it's 45 days.

10h ago

2:10
Some people in Ontario facing delays in changing their legal names

Elisha, a 19-year-old college student, reached out to Speakers Corner after facing serious delays in getting her name legally changed. She’s not alone. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

2:38
Heat warning watch: Where Ontarians will feel the hottest temperatures

Meteorologist Chris Potter breaks down where southern Ontarians will feel the hottest temperatures as heat warnings remain in effect.

12h ago

2:59
Watch the moment this lotto winner received a $60M phone call

Watch the moment Bocheng Mei from Toronto received news he was Ontario's newest multi-millionaire after winning the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball draw worth $60 million dollars.

12h ago

More Videos