Bo Bichette breaks Blue Jays record with hits in nine consecutive at-bats

Bo Bichette just refuses to get out right now.

After going 5-for-5 in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers, Bichette kept rolling Monday in Baltimore, landing hits in his first four at-bats, breaking a franchise record in the process.

Bichette became the first Toronto Blue Jays hitter to record hits in nine consecutive at-bats.

The Blue Jays shortstop surpassed the group of Rance Mulliniks, Paul Molitor, Tony Fernandez and Adam Lind, who each had recorded hits in eight straight trips to the plate.

Bichette started his run with four singles and a double against the Tigers, tagging starter Jack Flaherty for his first three knocks before adding the extra two against Detroit’s bullpen.

He picked up right where he left off against the Orioles, taking advantage of some batted-ball luck to extend his streak. Bichette’s three hits Monday fell in at 73.7, 64.3 and 71.4 m.p.h. against Zach Eflin — the last of which forced Baltimore to go to the bullpen.

Bichette broke Toronto’s record with a 100 m.p.h. single off Colin Selby in the seventh inning, reaching a ball that Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson deflected. Henderson would have needed to make an extraordinary play on the ball, giving Bichette the hit.

The all-time MLB record for consecutive at-bats with a hit is 12, which has been achieved four times previously. Jose Miranda was the most recent to reach the feat, doing so for the Minnesota Twins in 2024, joining Walt Dropo (1952), Pinky Higgins (1938) and Johnny Kling (1902) in the 12-for-12 club.

Miranda, however, was the first player in the Expansion Era to achieve the feat and the 14th player to get a hit in 10 or more at-bats in a row since 1961, according to MLB.com.