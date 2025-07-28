Border officers seize 12 firearms from U.S. residents trying to enter Canada

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it recently seized 12 firearms from U.S. residents who were trying to enter the country with loaded guns.

Authorities say the offences happened at multiple ports of entry throughout Southern Ontario over a three-day period.

In addition to the 12 firearms, border officers also seized 18 magazines and 254 rounds of ammunition.

CBSA says the incidents resulted in eight arrests and more than $15,000 in fines. Authorities also charged a 41-year-old woman from Illinois under the Customs Act.

The offences were reported between July 11 and 14 at the Queenston Bridge port of entry in Niagara Falls, Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Ontario borders five U.S. states which all have varying firearm restrictions and regulations.

Individuals entering Canada with a firearm are required to declare the item to a border officer when they arrive at the port of entry and must have a valid purpose. Some acceptable reasons include hunting, competitions or protection from wildlife in remote areas.

Gun owners are also required to provide their firearm licence and registration.

According to its website, the CBSA “must be satisfied that you have a valid reason for bringing firearms into Canada, and may check to ensure that you have stored your firearms properly for transportation.”

“If you do not declare the firearm or are untruthful, the CBSA may seize it, and you may face criminal charges and/or monetary penalties,” it goes on to say.