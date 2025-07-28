Man, 28, wanted in criminal harassment investigation: Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in an ongoing criminal harassment investigation.

Officers say they received a call last month from a victim who reported an instance of harassment in the city’s Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood.

The victim later told police that the same suspect had harassed them on multiple occasions between August 2023 and June 2025.

According to investigators, the two individuals are known to each other.

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Spencer Davis. He is wanted for a single charge of criminal harassment.

Davis is described as being five-foot-eight with a thin to muscular build and brown hair.