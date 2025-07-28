DoorDash wants Competition Bureau case alleging it misled customers turfed: doc

FILE - A food delivery rider waits for the traffic light to change Monday, March 30, 2020, in Lone Tree, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted July 28, 2025 9:50 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 10:52 am.

DoorDash Inc. is asking the Competition Tribunal to throw out a case accusing it of misleading customers.

In a filing made to the tribunal, the company says Canada’s competition commissioner has mischaracterized its fee structure and made claims against it that are false and misleading.

Commissioner Matthew Boswell alleged last month that DoorDash markets its online delivery services at a lower price than what consumers actually wind up paying.

An investigation his bureau conducted found customers were unable to purchase food and other items at prices advertised on DoorDash’s websites and mobile apps because of mandatory fees added at checkout.

DoorDash is now arguing its customers are not misled because it is impossible for them to navigate the company’s marketplaces without being fully aware of fees they will face.

DoorDash says those fees are displayed throughout its marketplaces and are featured prominently and unavoidably on merchant store pages and at checkout.

