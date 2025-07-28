First Nations Bank reaches funding deal for Whistler development

The village of Whistler, B.C. is seen as the sun sets on the snow capped mountains Friday, Feb. 3, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 28, 2025 8:39 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 9:20 am.

WHISTLER — First Nations Bank of Canada says it has reached a deal to help fund a new Indigenous-led development in Whistler, B.C.

The money is going to Lil’wat Business Group to help it build Tseqwtsúqum, a housing and commercial space planned for the Function Junction neighbourhood of the mountain town.

Funding is coming through the Indigenous Land Development Program that First Nations Bank is running in partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The federal agency agreed last year to put up to $100 million to support the program, which provides below-market rate loans to help Indigenous communities realize their development goals.

First Nations Bank did not disclose financial terms of the Lil’wat Business Group deal, but says it is its largest yet under its Indigenous Land Development Program.

The bank said in February as it announced the first deals through the program that it had $140 million in projects initially approved, with Canada Infrastructure Bank covering $30 million of the funding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

