York police say impaired driver was found passed out behind wheel carrying loaded gun, drugs

A Richmond Hill man is facing numerous charges after York Regional Police officers allegedly found him passed out behind the wheel after responding to reports of an impaired driver over the weekend.

Police were alerted about a vehicle driving erratically in the Highway 27 and Langstaff Road at around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers located the vehicle in a parking lot, where they allegedly found the driver unresponsive behind the wheel.

He was immediately arrested for impaired operation.

But more charges would be tacked off after police searched his vehicle.

That’s when they allegedly found a loaded firearm and a quantity of drugs believed to be hydrocodone.

Jahangeer Faquiry, 29, was additionally charged with various weapons and drug offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession for the purpose of trafficking.