York police say impaired driver was found passed out behind wheel carrying loaded gun, drugs

A gun allegedly seized by York Regional Police during an impaired driving investigation on July 28, 2025. (York Regional Police/handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 28, 2025 11:04 am.

A Richmond Hill man is facing numerous charges after York Regional Police officers allegedly found him passed out behind the wheel after responding to reports of an impaired driver over the weekend.

Police were alerted about a vehicle driving erratically in the Highway 27 and Langstaff Road at around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers located the vehicle in a parking lot, where they allegedly found the driver unresponsive behind the wheel.

He was immediately arrested for impaired operation.

But more charges would be tacked off after police searched his vehicle.

That’s when they allegedly found a loaded firearm and a quantity of drugs believed to be hydrocodone.

Jahangeer Faquiry, 29, was additionally charged with various weapons and drug offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'My hands and feet went numb': Toronto man wins $60M Lotto jackpot after two life-changing decisions

A 26-year-old software professional from Toronto is now $60 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot from the May 7 draw — and he credits two simple decisions for his life-changing...

2h ago

People seeking to legally change their names facing delays in Ontario

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner to share her experience with ServiceOntario delays. “It's just frustrating not being able to pick up a package or, you know, buy something at Apple and...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

11 charged in Mississauga crime ring tied to baby formula theft, drug trafficking

Eleven people have been charged following a months-long police investigation that uncovered an organized crime ring involved in both alleged drug trafficking and the theft of baby products, including formula...

2h ago

Heat warning in effect: Toronto braces for days of scorching temperatures

A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city. The heat warning is expected...

2h ago

Top Stories

'My hands and feet went numb': Toronto man wins $60M Lotto jackpot after two life-changing decisions

A 26-year-old software professional from Toronto is now $60 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot from the May 7 draw — and he credits two simple decisions for his life-changing...

2h ago

People seeking to legally change their names facing delays in Ontario

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner to share her experience with ServiceOntario delays. “It's just frustrating not being able to pick up a package or, you know, buy something at Apple and...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

11 charged in Mississauga crime ring tied to baby formula theft, drug trafficking

Eleven people have been charged following a months-long police investigation that uncovered an organized crime ring involved in both alleged drug trafficking and the theft of baby products, including formula...

2h ago

Heat warning in effect: Toronto braces for days of scorching temperatures

A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city. The heat warning is expected...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Heat warning watch: Where Ontarians will feel the hottest temperatures

Meteorologist Chris Potter breaks down where southern Ontarians will feel the hottest temperatures as heat warnings remain in effect.

2h ago

2:59
Watch the moment this lotto winner received a $60M phone call

Watch the moment Bocheng Mei from Toronto received news he was Ontario's newest multi-millionaire after winning the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball draw worth $60 million dollars.

3h ago

2:44
3-year-old’s drowning latest in surge of incidents in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say two more people have died in separate drownings over the weekend, including a three-year-old near Cornwall. Nick Westoll speaks with a representative for the Lifesaving Society about the increase in incidents this year.

18h ago

2:41
Another stretch of extreme heat hits the GTA

Temperatures are expected to ease up by the end of the week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

1:51
RAW VIDEO: Man flees police during attempted vehicle stop in Toronto

Video supplied to CityNews shows a driver striking several vehicles while attempting to flee police in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning.

2h ago

More Videos