‘My hands and feet went numb’: Toronto man wins $60M Lotto jackpot after two life-changing decisions

Watch the moment Bocheng Mei from Toronto received news he was Ontario's newest multi-millionaire after winning the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball draw worth $60 million dollars.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 28, 2025 10:26 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 11:06 am.

A 26-year-old software professional from Toronto is now $60 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot from the May 7 draw — and he credits two simple decisions for his life-changing fortune.

Bocheng Mei became Ontario’s newest multi-millionaire after purchasing his ticket online through OLG.ca and opting into the site’s “Never Miss A Draw” subscription service, which automatically enters players into every draw. His second lucky move? Answering a phone call from an unknown number.

“I do most stuff online, so I picked my own numbers, added Encore, and never had to think about it again,” Mei said.

“I saw lottery winners in the news and on social media, so I decided to check out OLG.ca. It was convenient — and clearly worth it.”

A phone call that changed everything

Bocheng said he had no idea he had won the jackpot until he received a call from OLG asking him to check his online account. Skeptical at first, he began researching the caller in real time.

“I started googling them to see if they were legit,” he recalled. “I’ve had enough experience detecting scam calls. I knew they were really from OLG because they didn’t ask for banking info. They just told me to check my account.”

What he saw next was staggering.

“It said I’d won $60 million. My hands and feet went numb.”

Still in disbelief, Bocheng said an OLG representative calmly walked him through the next steps. But the timing couldn’t have been more surreal.

“As soon as I got off the phone, I had to join a work meeting. I tried to play it cool, but inside, my feelings were all over the place.”

Breaking the news

After logging off from what turned out to be the most surreal workday of his life, Bocheng called his parents.

“I tried to be calm. They were shocked and wanted to make sure it wasn’t a scam. I told them they’d never need to worry about money again. I said they could retire and enjoy life.”

Bocheng Mei, 26, of Toronto, became Ontario’s newest multi-millionaire. Photo: OLG.

It took about a week for the reality to sink in. Eventually, Bocheng shared the news with a small group of close friends.

“They were jumping for joy. I’m not super expressive, but they were acting exactly how I was feeling inside. I’m lucky to have them.”

Next steps

With $60 million in hand, Bocheng has no intention of wasting the opportunity. His bucket list is thoughtful and grounded in personal growth and a sense of gratitude.

“I love to learn, so I want to pursue more education. I also want to explore different cultures — lots of travel is ahead. And I really want to see the Aurora Borealis, maybe in Finland or Iceland.”

Closer to home, Bocheng plans to purchase a house in Toronto and, most importantly, care for his parents.

“I can now change their lives along with my own. I can provide for them and make so many things happen that weren’t possible before.”

Reflecting on his remarkable journey from online ticket buyer to instant multi-millionaire, Bocheng offered a final thought with a smile.

“Most of my friends don’t buy lottery tickets — I think I’m the only one. But now that this news is out, I think they’ll change their minds.”

The winning ticket from the May 7, 2025, draw was purchased online at OLG.ca.

