Ontario Science Centre school closed for second straight year

The Flemingdon Park community continues to feel the impact of the Ontario Science Centre closure with many students in the neighbourhood left with fewer summer science programs.

One of those programs is the Ontario Science Centre School, which has now been cancelled for the second straight year.

On their website, the Science Centre said they are looking for opportunities for the future.

CityNews obtained an internal email from the Science Centre which was sent to employees about the school not returning this year. Part of the letter went on to say they are looking for the best fit for a location that supports students.

“TDSB schools are pretty much sitting vacant this time of the year, Valley Park middle school is just down the street. Marc Garneau just down the street,” said Floyd Ruskin, Co- chair of Save Ontario’s Science Centre. “Blaming it on not having a suitable location is just false.”

The school that was supposed to run this summer was geared towards grade 12 students. Neighbourhood resident Saleem Sayed said teens in the area are missing out.

“I really feel for the kids in grades 11 and 12 because this has been something that has been snatched from them,” said Sayed.

Sayed’s son, Mohammed Rayyaan, isn’t in high school yet, but is still disappointed about the lack of learning opportunities that used to be steps away from his home.

“The main thing I really wanted to do was the Youth-forYouth innovation program where middle school kids could volunteer to get a closer view of inside of the Science Centre,” said Rayyaan. “We could have gone there like every week or so but now that it’s closed we can’t really go there.”

The Science centre currently offers pop up exhibits at Sherway Gardens and the Harbourfront Centre. But Sayed said is it a much farther distance for families in the Flemingdon Park area to get to.

“I have not been able to go because the main reason is both the locations are inaccessible for us.”

“I personally don’t have a problem with a pop-up or multiple pop ups, I think it’s good to share the science experience around,” said Ruskin. “But it’s a very, very poor excuse for the full interactive, science experience kids have had for the past 55 years.”

The internal letter from the Science Centre also said they are working to find options for the program to return next year. In the meantime, the group Save Ontario’s Science Centre has partnered with Go Green Youth Centre and TMU SciXchange to provide a two-day STEM summer program for Flemingdon and Thorncliffe leaders-in-training youth.

The provincial government announced on June 21, 2024, that the Science Centre at its original Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue location would permanently shut down, citing an engineering report on the state of the building’s roof.

The opening of the new science centre at Ontario Place is tentatively set for 2029.

With files from the Canadian Press