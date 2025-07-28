A 30-year-old woman is facing more than 60 criminal charges after she was found in a stolen vehicle and allegedly attempted to evade arrest by changing her appearance, Durham Regional Police say.

On July 24, officers were conducting patrols near Albany Street and Front Street in Oshawa when they spotted a stolen pick-up truck. According to police, a woman exited the vehicle and entered a nearby store, where she tried to change her clothing to avoid detection.

Officers monitored her movements and arrested her without incident shortly thereafter.

A subsequent search led to a significant seizure, including over 60 grams of crystal meth, along with numerous stolen identification and bank cards. Police say the investigation revealed the woman was in possession of 22 stolen credit cards and 27 pieces of stolen identity documents.

April Lessard, 30, of Oshawa, is facing 66 charges, including 22 counts of possession of a credit card, 27 counts of procuring to be made, possessing, transferring, or selling identity documents of another person, one count of failing to comply with a probation order, and one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.