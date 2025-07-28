A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning stabbing in Toronto’s west end.

Police say they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road, not far from Runnymede Park, around 3:45 a.m. on Monday after reports of a man lying on the roadway. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene or nearby shortly after police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.