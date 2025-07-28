Man critically injured in stabbing near St. Clair and Runnymede; arrest made

Toronto police tape is seen at a crime scene. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 28, 2025 7:08 am.

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning stabbing in Toronto’s west end.

Police say they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road, not far from Runnymede Park, around 3:45 a.m. on Monday after reports of a man lying on the roadway. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene or nearby shortly after police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning in effect: Toronto braces for days of scorching temperatures

A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city. The heat warning is expected...

30m ago

Surge in drownings across Ontario this year underscores need to be vigilant: Lifesaving Society

Ontario Provincial Police say a three-year-old near Cornwall and a 24-year-old Toronto man in Wasaga Beach both drowned on Saturday.

10h ago

Consent, reasonable doubt and hockey culture: the aftermath of the Hockey Canada trial

A warning to our listeners: This episode includes description and discussion of sexual assault. Discretion is advised. It is a trial that has gripped the nation - and a verdict that has sparked even...

The Big Story

13m ago

1 man shot and killed in Dundas, Ont., homicide unit investigating

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting that has killed one person in Dundas, Ont. Police say officers were called to the area of 77 Governors Road around 5 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. They...

9h ago

Top Stories

Heat warning in effect: Toronto braces for days of scorching temperatures

A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city. The heat warning is expected...

30m ago

Surge in drownings across Ontario this year underscores need to be vigilant: Lifesaving Society

Ontario Provincial Police say a three-year-old near Cornwall and a 24-year-old Toronto man in Wasaga Beach both drowned on Saturday.

10h ago

Consent, reasonable doubt and hockey culture: the aftermath of the Hockey Canada trial

A warning to our listeners: This episode includes description and discussion of sexual assault. Discretion is advised. It is a trial that has gripped the nation - and a verdict that has sparked even...

The Big Story

13m ago

1 man shot and killed in Dundas, Ont., homicide unit investigating

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting that has killed one person in Dundas, Ont. Police say officers were called to the area of 77 Governors Road around 5 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. They...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
3-year-old’s drowning latest in surge of incidents in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say two more people have died in separate drownings over the weekend, including a three-year-old near Cornwall. Nick Westoll speaks with a representative for the Lifesaving Society about the increase in incidents this year.

12h ago

2:41
Another stretch of extreme heat hits the GTA

Temperatures are expected to ease up by the end of the week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

1:51
RAW VIDEO: Man flees police during attempted vehicle stop in Toronto

Video supplied to CityNews shows a driver striking several vehicles while attempting to flee police in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning.

17h ago

3:11
Heat warnings for GTA to last through Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a warning for a multi-day heat event for the GTA with very little relief from the heat and humidity until Wednesday.

18h ago

2:52
Toronto staff looking for hidden treasures amid push for new museum

After being closed for months, City of Toronto staff opened the doors of Old City Hall amid a growing push to turn at least part of the building into a local museum. People were asked to bring their hidden treasures for review. Nick Westoll reports.

More Videos