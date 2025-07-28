Woman walks into Toronto police station with stab wound, female suspect sought

Toronto police say a woman in her 30s was stabbed on Monday afternoon and the suspect, a female who was wearing a bra at the time of the attack, remains at large.

Police tell CityNews the victim walked into 52 Division in downtown Toronto with a minor stab wound. Officers are still working to determine where the incident took place.

She was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A suspect remains at large.

She’s described as white, with short blonde hair and was wearing a black bra and black shorts.