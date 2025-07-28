York Police say suspect who twice fled police was out on bail on separate charge at the time

A North Bay man who was free on bail conditions for a separate incident allegedly twice fled from York Regional Police at high rates of speed over the span of week in Georgina before investigators say he was ultimately nabbed, allegedly while impaired and carrying a loaded handgun.

Officers first observed a red Nissan Qashqai travelling at a high rate of speed in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Riverglen Drive on July 10.

“The vehicle was heading in the opposite direction. When officers turned around in an effort to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at high speed,” a York police release states.

A week later on Thursday, July 17, police say they spotted the same vehicle in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Boyers Road.

A police helicopter began tracking the car. Video released by police show the suspect racing southbound on Highway 404, and exiting at Highway 7 in Richmond Hill.

“The suspect vehicle ran multiple red lights and was seen driving the wrong way,” police alleged in a release. “Despite officers deploying a tire deflation device, the vehicle continued travelling on all four rims into the Town of Aurora.”

Video shows sparks flying off the damaged vehicle before officers finally take the suspect into custody.

“In the interest of public safety, officers made intentional contact to stop the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody without injury.”

Police say a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded handgun (pictured below). Investigators also allege the suspect was impaired by a drug when arrested.

A gun and ammo allegedly seized during a traffic stop. York Regional Police

Dakota Drury, 21, of North Bay, faces the following charges:

Flight from Peace Officer x2

Dangerous Operation x2

Fail to Comply with Undertaking x3

Impaired by Drug

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Careless Storage of Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle

Possess Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm x2

“At the time of these offences, the accused was bound by conditions stemming from unrelated charges and was currently out on bail,” York police added.