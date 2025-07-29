Chile hands luxury watches stolen from Keanu Reeves over to the FBI

FILE - Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of "Ballerina" on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

By Nayara Batschke, The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2025 3:01 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2025 4:19 pm.

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean authorities said Tuesday they turned six valuable watches stolen from Canadian actor Keanu Reeves — including an engraved Rolex worth at least $9,500 — over to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, months after recovering them in a police raid.

The FBI will arrange for their return to Reeves, best known for his roles in action franchises like “ The Matrix ” and “ John Wick.” Chilean prosecutors told reporters that Reeves had identified the watches as those stolen from his Los Angeles home during a string of high-profile burglaries in December 2023.

The announcement was made as the Trump administration’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, arrived in the South American country for meetings with Chilean officials about transnational crime, among other issues.

Noem was also the victim of a robbery attributed to a Chilean national residing illegally in the U.S., when her purse was stolen last April at a Washington restaurant.

Reeves’ six watches are valued at a total of $125,000, said Marcelo Varas, a police officer from Chile’s robbery investigation squad.

The watches stolen from Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home turned up in Santiago, Chile’s capital, when police raided homes and uncovered stolen cars, iPhones, luxury watches and designer purses.

That operation coincided with another Chilean investigation, coordinated with the FBI, into a spate of burglaries by South America-based crime groups targeting multimillion-dollar homes in the U.S., many belonging to celebrities and professional athletes, such as Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce.

In April, police in Chile announced the arrest of 23 citizens over the string of break-ins.

Varas said authorities were still investigating any link between the theft of Reeves’ watches and the other high-profile burglaries.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Nayara Batschke, The Associated Press

