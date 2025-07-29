Former Minister of Health says he’s ‘stepped into’ role of CNE CEO

Minister of Health Mark Holland rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 29, 2025 1:40 pm.

Let’s just hope this doesn’t mean kale and carrot sticks instead of the usual deep-fried debauchery.

Canada’s former Minister of Health, Mark Holland, announced on Tuesday that he’s “stepped into” the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

“The CNE is more than a fair — it’s a celebration of culture, creativity, community and Canada,” Holland wrote on X.

“I look forward to growing its impact year-round — and seeing you on the Midway.”

Holland replaces former CEO Darrell Brown, who was reportedly relieved of his duties last March.

Holland served as Minister of Health between July 2023 and March 2025.

The CNE runs from August 15 to September 1.

Top Stories

Another scorching day in Toronto as heat warning holds, humidex near 37

Toronto remains under a multi-day heat warning as extreme temperatures and humidity continue to grip the city, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses. Tuesday's...

5h ago

Politics meets pop: Justin Trudeau reportedly dines with Katy Perry in Montreal

Montreal got a dose of Hollywood sparkle this week, as former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was reportedly seen sharing a date night with pop star Katy Perry. According to TMZ, the pair stopped by Montreal...

2h ago

Toronto limousine driver facing impaired driving offences after passengers intervene on QEW

A Toronto limousine driver is facing multiple impaired and dangerous driving charges after his passengers forced him to pull over on the QEW in Hamilton out of fear for their safety, Ontario Provincial...

2h ago

Gunman who killed 4 in New York was trying to get to NFL offices and claimed to have CTE: Officials

NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman who killed four people at a Manhattan office building before killing himself claimed in a note to have a brain disease linked to contact sports and was trying to target the National...

48m ago

