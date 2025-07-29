Former Minister of Health says he’s ‘stepped into’ role of CNE CEO

Let’s just hope this doesn’t mean kale and carrot sticks instead of the usual deep-fried debauchery.

Canada’s former Minister of Health, Mark Holland, announced on Tuesday that he’s “stepped into” the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

“The CNE is more than a fair — it’s a celebration of culture, creativity, community and Canada,” Holland wrote on X.

“I look forward to growing its impact year-round — and seeing you on the Midway.”

Holland replaces former CEO Darrell Brown, who was reportedly relieved of his duties last March.

Holland served as Minister of Health between July 2023 and March 2025.

The CNE runs from August 15 to September 1.