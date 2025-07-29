Iona strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane in the central Pacific off Hawaii

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Iona forming in the central Pacific Ocean on July 28, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2025 5:46 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2025 8:07 am.

Iona strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane several hundred miles south-southeast of Hawaii, but poses no threat to the islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

Iona is one of two major weather systems in the central Pacific Ocean.

In its latest advisory, the Miami-based center said Iona was about 790 miles (1,271 kilometers) off Honolulu, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph (185 kph).

Additional strengthening is forecast later on Tuesday, with steady weakening expected to begin by Wednesday.

Hurricane Iona is the first named storm of the hurricane season in the central Pacific and emerged Sunday from a tropical depression. It continues to trek west over warm, open waters.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Keli is further south with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). It was about 960 miles (1,550 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu and was moving west at about 12 mph (19 kph).

The administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Monday hosted a statewide conference call with all counties, during which the National Weather Service provided an assessment and status of the storms.

“All counties are monitoring,” agency spokesperson Kiele Amundson said in an email.

Another indirect impact from the weather systems could be swells, but they are relatively small and moving westward and won’t create anything significant, said Derek Wroe with the National Weather Service in Honolulu..

However, a large swell is headed toward Hawaii after being generated several hundred miles east of New Zealand.

It’s expected to arrive in Hawaii by Thursday, about the same time the storms pass the state.

“People might wrongly attribute the swell energy to be from these tropical systems, but they’re actually not,” he said.

Top Stories

Another scorching day in Toronto as heat warning holds, humidex near 37

Toronto remains under a multi-day heat warning as extreme temperatures and humidity continue to grip the city, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses. Tuesday's...

1h ago

Gunman kills 4, including police officer, in shooting at New York City office tower

NEW YORK (AP) — A man carrying a rifle killed four people at a New York City office tower Monday, including an off-duty New York City police officer, and wounded a fifth before taking his own life, officials...

8h ago

Bo Bichette breaks Blue Jays record with hits in nine consecutive at-bats

Bo Bichette just refuses to get out right now. After going 5-for-5 in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Tigers, Bichette kept rolling Monday in Baltimore, landing hits in his first four at-bats, breaking...

10h ago

Border officers seize 12 firearms from U.S. residents trying to enter Canada

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it recently seized 12 firearms from U.S. residents who were trying to enter the country with loaded guns. Authorities say the offences happened at multiple...

16h ago

