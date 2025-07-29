Statistics Canada to end most term, casual employment contracts by October

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada has announced it will end many term and casual employment contracts by October as it faces budget cuts.

A note sent to employees Monday by Chief Statistician André Loranger confirms the agency is ending many specified-period positions, including for term, casual and part-time workers, by October 8.

A spokesperson for StatCan says 142 individuals will be affected by the measure and that exceptions will be made where needed to avoid a “significant” impact on the delivery of a program or service, like the upcoming census.

In his note to staff, Loranger says the cuts are being made in response to the recent expenditure review announced by the government, which tasks most departments and agencies with finding savings of up to 15 per cent over the next three years.

Loranger says that while the agency is not yet in a position to provide precise figures, the reduction target assigned to the organization presents a “significant challenge.”

Government of Canada data says there were 7,220 employees working at Statistics Canada in 2024, including 1,088 term, 75 student and 66 casual workers.

Loranger says the agency is committed to maintaining a reliable student presence.