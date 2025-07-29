Statistics Canada to end most term, casual employment contracts by October

Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2025 5:02 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2025 6:22 pm.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada has announced it will end many term and casual employment contracts by October as it faces budget cuts.

A note sent to employees Monday by Chief Statistician André Loranger confirms the agency is ending many specified-period positions, including for term, casual and part-time workers, by October 8.

A spokesperson for StatCan says 142 individuals will be affected by the measure and that exceptions will be made where needed to avoid a “significant” impact on the delivery of a program or service, like the upcoming census.

In his note to staff, Loranger says the cuts are being made in response to the recent expenditure review announced by the government, which tasks most departments and agencies with finding savings of up to 15 per cent over the next three years.

Loranger says that while the agency is not yet in a position to provide precise figures, the reduction target assigned to the organization presents a “significant challenge.”

Government of Canada data says there were 7,220 employees working at Statistics Canada in 2024, including 1,088 term, 75 student and 66 casual workers.

Loranger says the agency is committed to maintaining a reliable student presence.

Top Stories

Union blames City for 2 recent heat-related indoor pool closures in Toronto

The union that represents the City of Toronto's inside workers is blaming the City after a popular indoor pool was forced to close on Tuesday because of extreme heat that it says posed "unsafe" work conditions...

39m ago

Canadian Tire lays off part of its workforce, company says

Canadian Tire has laid off an unknown percentage of its corporate workforce, the company has confirmed. In a statement to CityNews, the company said it has eliminated some corporate roles and expanded...

1h ago

Politics meets pop: Justin Trudeau reportedly dines with Katy Perry in Montreal

Montreal got a dose of Hollywood sparkle this week, as former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was reportedly seen sharing a date night with pop star Katy Perry. According to TMZ, the pair stopped by Montreal...

6h ago

Police seek suspect who shot and killed rabbit on Newmarket front lawn

York Regional Police are investigating a callous act of animal cruelty after a rabbit was shot and killed in a Newmarket neighbourhood on Sunday. A homeowner in the Glenway Circle and Eagle Street West...

3h ago

