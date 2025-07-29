Another scorching day in Toronto as heat warning holds, humidex near 37

The humidity will continue on Tuesday before cooling down slightly later in the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 29, 2025 7:07 am.

Toronto remains under a multi-day heat warning as extreme temperatures and humidity continue to grip the city, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 31°C, but with the humidex, it will feel closer to 37. The heat warning, which began over the weekend, is expected to persist until at least Wednesday, when slightly cooler conditions and a 40 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms could bring some relief.

“This is the fifth heat event of 2025,” said CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai, noting Toronto is on track to see its hottest July in five years. “Last year, we had four heat events in total. Climatologically speaking, the July 17–28 period is typically the hottest stretch of summer for the city.”

Monday’s temperatures reached 33°C, with a humidex reading of 41, marking one of the most intense days of the summer so far.

Heat warning expected to break mid-week

Environment Canada says daytime highs will remain elevated on Wednesday, but cooler air and scattered showers could help end the heat warning by mid-week. Temperatures are expected to dip to around 17°C overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

“Confidence has increased that cooler temperatures will arrive on Wednesday, bringing an end to the heat event,” Environment Canada said.

Thursday through the long weekend will be one of the nicest stretches of weather Toronto will experience this summer, with daytime temperatures around 26°C, an abundance of sunshine and no rain in the extended forecast.

