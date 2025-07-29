What to know about the shooting at a New York City office tower that killed 4

A New York Police officers gather at the scene on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2025 12:17 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2025 5:46 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — A man with a rifle killed an off-duty New York City police officer and three other people before taking his own life at a Manhattan office tower on Monday, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials were working to unravel what took place and why this location may have been targeted in a city that had recently announced it was on pace to have its fewest people hurt by gunfire than any year in recent decades.

Here are some things to know:

What happened?

A man exited a double parked BMW with an M4 rifle and then walked toward the building on Monday evening, according to surveillance video.

He quickly opened fire on the NYPD officer as he entered the building before shooting a woman who tried to take cover, police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference on Monday night. He then started “spraying” the lobby with gunfire.

The man went to the elevator bank and shot a security guard who was taking cover behind a security desk and also another man in the lobby, Tisch said.

The man took the elevator to the 33rd floor to a real estate management company and one person was shot and killed on that floor. The man then walked down a hallway and shot himself, she said.

What do we know about the gunman?

Police identified Shane Tamura of Las Vegas as the gunman, although his motive and reasoning for targeting the building was not immediately clear.

Tamura had a “documented mental health history,” Tisch said.

His vehicle had traveled across the U.S. through Colorado on July 26 and then Nebraska and Iowa on July 27. It arrived in Columbia, New Jersey, as recently as Monday afternoon, before making it to New York City, she said.

Officers found a rifle case, a revolver, magazines and ammunition in his car, Tisch said.

No one answered the door at the address listed for Tamura in Las Vegas.

Who were the victims?

Didarul Islam, 36, had served as a police officer in New York City for 3 1/2 years. He was an immigrant from Bangladesh.

Islam was married and had two young boys, Tisch said. His wife is pregnant with their third child.

The names of the other victims, along with a man who was seriously wounded and remains in critical condition, have not yet been released.

Where did the shooting happen?

The shooting took place at 345 Park Avenue, a commercial office building in a busy area of midtown that is just a short walk north from Grand Central Terminal and about a block east of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The building houses offices for companies including the NFL and real estate company Rudin, as well as finance companies KPMG and Blackstone. It also includes the consulate general of Ireland.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gunman kills 4, including police officer, in shooting at New York City office tower

NEW YORK (AP) — A man carrying a rifle killed four people at a New York City office tower Monday, including an off-duty New York City police officer, and wounded a fifth before taking his own life, officials...

5h ago

Border officers seize 12 firearms from U.S. residents trying to enter Canada

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it recently seized 12 firearms from U.S. residents who were trying to enter the country with loaded guns. Authorities say the offences happened at multiple...

13h ago

Bo Bichette breaks Blue Jays record with hits in nine consecutive at-bats

Bo Bichette just refuses to get out right now. After going 5-for-5 in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Tigers, Bichette kept rolling Monday in Baltimore, landing hits in his first four at-bats, breaking...

8h ago

'My hands and feet went numb': Toronto man wins $60M Lotto jackpot after two life-changing decisions

A 26-year-old software professional from Toronto is now $60 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot from the May 7 draw — and he credits two simple decisions for his life-changing...

18h ago

Top Stories

Gunman kills 4, including police officer, in shooting at New York City office tower

NEW YORK (AP) — A man carrying a rifle killed four people at a New York City office tower Monday, including an off-duty New York City police officer, and wounded a fifth before taking his own life, officials...

5h ago

Border officers seize 12 firearms from U.S. residents trying to enter Canada

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it recently seized 12 firearms from U.S. residents who were trying to enter the country with loaded guns. Authorities say the offences happened at multiple...

13h ago

Bo Bichette breaks Blue Jays record with hits in nine consecutive at-bats

Bo Bichette just refuses to get out right now. After going 5-for-5 in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Tigers, Bichette kept rolling Monday in Baltimore, landing hits in his first four at-bats, breaking...

8h ago

'My hands and feet went numb': Toronto man wins $60M Lotto jackpot after two life-changing decisions

A 26-year-old software professional from Toronto is now $60 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot from the May 7 draw — and he credits two simple decisions for his life-changing...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Humidity continues Tuesday, cooling down slightly later on

The humidity will continue on Tuesday before cooling down slightly later in the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

1:43
'I'm hearing it on the street': Ford, Ont. immigration minister pressed on 2-year work permit claim

Ontario premier Doug Ford and the province's immigration minister David Piccini were pressed by reporters on their claims of work permit processing times taking two years despite the feds saying it's 45 days.

17h ago

2:10
Some people in Ontario facing delays in changing their legal names

Elisha, a 19-year-old college student, reached out to Speakers Corner after facing serious delays in getting her name legally changed. She’s not alone. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:38
Heat warning watch: Where Ontarians will feel the hottest temperatures

Meteorologist Chris Potter breaks down where southern Ontarians will feel the hottest temperatures as heat warnings remain in effect.

18h ago

2:59
Watch the moment this lotto winner received a $60M phone call

Watch the moment Bocheng Mei from Toronto received news he was Ontario's newest multi-millionaire after winning the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball draw worth $60 million dollars.

19h ago

More Videos