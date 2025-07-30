Dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza, officials say, as hunger crisis grinds on

A Palestinian youth carries a sack of aid that landed in the Mediterranean Sea after being airdropped over central Gaza, at the shore of Zawaida, Gaza Strip Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2025 6:57 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 9:57 am.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes and gunfire in the Gaza Strip killed at least 46 Palestinians overnight and into Wednesday, most of them among crowds seeking food, health officials said.

Israel has continued to carry out daily strikes as its military offensive and blockade have led to the “worst-case scenario of famine” in the territory of some 2 million Palestinians, according to an international authority on hunger crises. Ceasefire talks appeared to have stalled again last week, with no end in sight to the nearly 22-month war sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

More than 30 people were killed while seeking humanitarian aid, according to hospitals that received the bodies and treated dozens of wounded people. Another seven Palestinians, including a child, died of malnutrition-related causes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The Israeli military didn’t immediately comment on any of the strikes. It says it only targets militants and blames civilian deaths on Hamas, because the group’s militants operate in densely populated areas.

Strikes, and gunfire at aid sites

Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said that it received 12 people who were killed Tuesday night when Israeli forces opened fire towards crowds awaiting aid trucks coming from the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza.

Thirteen others were killed in strikes in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp, and the northern towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun, the hospital said.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, Nasser Hospital said it received the bodies of 16 people who it says were killed Tuesday evening while waiting for aid trucks close to the newly-built Morag corridor, which the Israeli military carved out between Khan Younis and the southernmost city of Rafah.

The hospital received another body for a man killed in a strike on a tent in Khan Younis, it said.

The Awda hospital in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp said that it received the bodies of four Palestinians who it says were killed Wednesday by Israeli fire close to an aid distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, or GHF, in the Netzarim corridor area, south of the Wadi Gaza.

Israel has eased its blockade but obstacles remain

Under heavy international pressure, Israel announced a series of measures over the weekend to facilitate the entry of more international aid to Gaza, but aid workers say much more is needed.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, the leading world authority on hunger crises, has stopped short of declaring famine in Gaza but said Tuesday that the situation has dramatically worsened and warned of “widespread death” without immediate action.

COGAT, the Israeli military body that facilitates the entry of aid, said over 220 trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday. That’s far below the 500-600 trucks a day that U.N. agencies say are needed, and which entered during a six-week ceasefire earlier this year.

The U.N. is still struggling to deliver the aid that does enter, with most trucks unloaded by crowds in zones controlled by the Israeli military. The alternative aid system run by the Israeli-backed GHF has also been marred by violence.

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid since May, most near sites run by GHF, according to witnesses, local health officials and the U.N. human rights office. The Israeli military says it has only fired warning shots at people who approach its forces, and GHF says its armed contractors have only used pepper spray or fired warning shots to prevent deadly crowding.

International airdrops of aid have also resumed, but many of the parcels have landed in areas that Palestinians have been told to evacuate while others have plunged into the Mediterranean Sea, forcing people to swim out to retrieve drenched bags of flour.

Deaths from malnutrition

A total of 89 children have died of malnutrition since the war began in Gaza. The ministry said that 65 Palestinian adults have also died of malnutrition-related causes across Gaza since late June, when it started counting deaths among adults.

Israel denies there is any starvation in Gaza, rejecting accounts to the contrary from witnesses, U.N. agencies and aid groups, and says the focus on hunger undermines ceasefire efforts.

Hamas started the war with its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in which militants killed around 1,200 people and abducted 251 others. They still hold 50 hostages, including around 20 believed to be alive. Most of the rest of the hostages were released in ceasefires or other deals.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Its count doesn’t distinguish between militants and civilians. The ministry operates under the Hamas government. The U.N. and other international organizations see it as the most reliable source of data on casualties.

___

Samy Magdy reported from Cairo.

Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto's heat wave expected to break by Wednesday evening as cooler weather arrives

Toronto's sweltering heat wave is set to ease on Wednesday evening, bringing relief after several days of soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity. Environment Canada's multi‑day heat warning...

2h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate at 2.75% as economy shows resilience to tariffs

The Bank of Canada is holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.75 per cent for a third straight decision as the central bank grapples with tariff uncertainty. The central bank says the Canadian...

breaking

3m ago

Long lines form early as thousands seek summer jobs at CNE hiring fair

Job seekers began lining up outside Exhibition Place early on Wednesday morning, hours before the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) job fair was scheduled to open its doors, as Toronto braces for one...

updated

23m ago

Juno winner's struggle to sell concert tickets sparking conversation about Canada's music industry

A Juno award winner and Grammy-nominated artist said he is struggling to sell tickets to his upcoming tour and is sparking a bigger conversation about the state of Canada's music industry. "I'm extremely...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto's heat wave expected to break by Wednesday evening as cooler weather arrives

Toronto's sweltering heat wave is set to ease on Wednesday evening, bringing relief after several days of soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity. Environment Canada's multi‑day heat warning...

2h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate at 2.75% as economy shows resilience to tariffs

The Bank of Canada is holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.75 per cent for a third straight decision as the central bank grapples with tariff uncertainty. The central bank says the Canadian...

breaking

3m ago

Long lines form early as thousands seek summer jobs at CNE hiring fair

Job seekers began lining up outside Exhibition Place early on Wednesday morning, hours before the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) job fair was scheduled to open its doors, as Toronto braces for one...

updated

23m ago

Juno winner's struggle to sell concert tickets sparking conversation about Canada's music industry

A Juno award winner and Grammy-nominated artist said he is struggling to sell tickets to his upcoming tour and is sparking a bigger conversation about the state of Canada's music industry. "I'm extremely...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:26
Tsunami waves hit Hawaii, Japan, U.S. and Canada west coasts

A massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Russia has triggered tsunami waves in Hawaii as residents are urged to find higher ground.

1h ago

2:21
JP Saxe highlights state of music industry in TikTok plea

Canadian musician JP Saxe says if he doesn't sell 20K tickets, his 'Make Yourself at Home' tour will be canceled. As Michelle Mackey reports, it's sparking a bigger conversation.

11h ago

2:00
Rabbit shot dead on lawn of Newmarket home

York Regional police are on the hunt for a suspect after a rabbit was shot dead on the front lawn of a Newmarket home. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:32
A behind the scenes look at Canada’s biggest hospital

It's being dubbed a "hospital for the future".  As construction begins on Mississauga's mega medical facility,  Shauna Hunt with a behind the scenes look at the innovation of health care. 

16h ago

1:01
Police investigating after rabbit shot dead in Newmarket

Surveillance video shows a rabbit being shot on a Newmarket front lawn. Police are currently searching for suspects.

18h ago

More Videos