Court strikes down Ford government’s bike lanes removal plan

A court ruled Wednesday the Ford government’s plan to remove bike lanes on three major Toronto streets is unconstitutional, saying it would put “people at increased risk of harm and death.”

Cycle Toronto took the province to court over the removal of bike lanes on Yonge Street, Bloor Street and University Avenue.

“I conclude that the Applicants succeed on this application. The Applicants have established that removal of the target bike lanes will put people at increased risk of harm and death which engages the right to life and security of the person,” states a ruling from Justice Paul Schabas.

“The evidence is clear that restoring a lane of motor vehicle traffic, where it will involve the removal of the protected,

or separated, nature of the target bike lanes, will create greater risk to cyclists and to other users of the roads.”

Back in November 2024, Premier Doug Ford and his government passed Bill 212, dubbed the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act. Ford and Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria previously said the goal of bike lane removal was to battle congestion in the core.

Lawyers for the cycling advocacy group had argued the bill infringes on the Charter rights of Toronto cyclists by exposing them to a heightened risk of serious injury or death.

They also said the removal of these specific bikes lanes is “arbitrary and grossly disproportionate and will not achieve the stated purpose of the legislation, which is to reduce congestion.”

In April, the bike removal plan was put on pause after a temporary injunction was granted by Justice Schabas.

Under the injunction, the Ford government could not remove bike lanes on Yonge, Bloor and University Avenue and Yonge Street until Schabas renders his decision on a Charter challenge by cycling advocates.

Sarkaria and the City of Toronto had hinted that they were trying to work towards a compromise. That same sentiment was echoed in June when Mayor Olivia Chow suggested there may be a way to let more cars back on the roads, but also keep the bike lanes in place.

Ford has said he is not against bike lanes, but prefers them off arterial roads and on secondary routes. He said while he had a “clear mandate” to remove the bike lanes, he was hopeful of working with the mayor to find an alternative that works for everyone.

With files from Meredith Bond and Joseph Ryan, CityNews