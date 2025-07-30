Vibrant colours, elaborate costumes, spirited masqueraders and the sounds of Soca music will be taking over Toronto’s lakeshore on Saturday for the Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade.

The parade, which starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m., will travel from the grounds of Exhibition Place to Canada Boulevard, to westbound Lake Shore Boulevard West. It will then head west along Lake Shore, take a turn west of Jameson Avenue and then travel east on Lake Shore. The masquerade bands will return to Exhibition Place for judging via Canada Boulevard.

The parade, which draws millions of people from all over the world, is free to attend but there are some ticketed areas.

As with the Pride parade, Toronto police say they will have extra security measures in place for the Grand Parade and during the evening hours.

“Officers will have increased visibility throughout the weekend to provide crowd and traffic management and to ensure public safety,” a police release states.

Police are also expecting more people at restaurants and nightclubs during the evening hours and say they will have dedicated resources in the downtown core and waterfront area.

Road closures

Drivers can expect traffic delays as several road closures will be in effect on Saturday and early Sunday on Lake Shore Boulevard West and ramps on the Gardiner Expressway as well as on local streets.

Lake Shore Boulevard West will close to traffic at 12 a.m. Saturday from westbound Strachan Avenue to Parkside Drive, and eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard West from Colborne Lodge Drive to Strachan Avenue

Starting at 1 a.m. on Saturday, the Princes’ Gates will remain closed to vehicle traffic.

The following road closures will be in effect from 12 a.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday:

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Fort York Boulevard to Colborne Lodge Drive

Strachan Avenue southbound from Fleet Street

Lake Shore Boulevard West westbound between Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard will be only be open to local traffic

The following Gardiner Expressway ramps will close at 12 a.m. on Saturday:

Westbound Gardiner Expressway on ramp at Jameson Avenue

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp at Jameson Avenue

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway on ramp from Jameson Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard West at British Columbia Road

Westbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp at Dunn Avenue

The following streets will be restricted to local traffic only:

Dufferin Street south of King Street West

Dowling Avenue south of King Street West

Stadium Road south of Lake Shore Boulevard West

Queens Quay West, west of Bathurst Street

Springhurst Avenue, east and west of Jameson Avenue

Remembrance Drive

Parking and towed vehicles

Police say streets south of King Street West, east of Colborne Lodge Drive, and west of Bathurst Street will be “strictly enforced” for parking infractions.

All vehicles, including tour buses, parked illegally on the following streets and areas will be tagged and towed:

Lake Shore Boulevard West (including the grassed area)

Bathurst Street

Fleet Street

King Street West

Queen Street West

Roncesvalles Avenue

Dufferin Street

The Queensway

Parkdale area

Stadium Road

TTC route diversions

503 Kingston Road (8 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday): The 503 Kingston Rd streetcars will be extended to Sunnyside Loop on King Street West and The Queensway. Stops not served: Dufferin Street between King Street West and Dufferin Gate Loop.

29|329|929 Dufferin (12 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday): The 29/329 Dufferin and 929 Dufferin Express buses will turn back north from Dufferin Gate Loop. Stops not served: Exhibition Place.

307 Bathurst night bus (12 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday): The 307 Bathurst buses will operate both ways on Bathurst Street, Fort York Boulevard, Fleet Street, Manitoba Drive and Exhibition Loop. Stops not served: Fort York Boulevard south of Fleet Street, Lake Shore Boulevard West, Strachan Avenue.

80 Queensway (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday): 80 Queensway buses will divert eastbound only on The Queensway, north on Roncesvalles Avenue, west on Howard Park Avenue and north on Parkside Drive, to regular route. Stops not served: northbound Parkside Drive, between Howard Park Avenue and The Queensway.

With files from Meredith Bond, CityNews