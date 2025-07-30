Man wanted for impersonating police, threatening 2 people over three month period

Photo of Angelo Vasilopoulos, 47, who is wanted by police as part of a harassment and threatening investigation. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 30, 2025 6:38 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 6:40 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who impersonated a police officer and allegedly harassed two people over a three-month period.

Investigators say the man showed up at an office in the King Street East and Yonge Street area on May 15 and impersonated a police officer.

Then, between May 2025 and July 2025, the man repeatedly contacted two other people and allegedly made death threats.

Police say 47-year-old Angelo Vasilopoulos is facing a total of five charge,s including false representation as a peace or public officer and two counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

Vasilopoulos is described as being five-feet-six with a thin build and dark coloured hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

