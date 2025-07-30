PM Carney assembling cabinet today to talk U.S. trade, Middle East

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks in Albany, P.E.I., Monday July 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 5:35 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting virtually with his cabinet today to discuss the state of trade negotiations with the U.S. and the situation in the Middle East.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade Dominic LeBlanc is in Washington today meeting with U.S. officials.

Carney said Monday that Canada’s negotiations with the United States are in an “intense phase” after President Donald Trump clinched a critical agreement with the European Union.

Trump told reporters last week that Canada wasn’t a priority ahead of his Aug. 1 deadline to make trade deals.

Ministers are also expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East after the government announced Monday that it’s adding $30 million to its humanitarian funding for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and $10 million to “accelerate reform and capacity-building for the Palestinian Authority.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.

The Canadian Press

