Blue Jays acquire reliever Dominguez from rival Orioles

Seranthony Dominguez makes his Blue Jays debut during the seventh inning. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 30, 2025 5:24 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 5:32 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays addressed their bullpen on the same day of their doubleheader, acquiring a reliever from the opposing team.

Toronto traded for right-hander Seranthony Dominguez, sending pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown to the Baltimore Orioles.

The deal was finalized after Toronto’s 16-4 loss to the Orioles in game one on Tuesday. Dominguez then made his Blue Jays debut hours later, pitching against his former team, striking out two batters for a clean seventh inning.

The Blue Jays announced the club designated veteran reliever Chad Green for assignment in a corresponding move.

Dominguez, 30, is a hard-throwing reliever with a 30 per cent strikeout rate entering Tuesday. He pitched to a 3.24 ERA across 41 2/3 innings in Baltimore this season with 54 strikeouts. He’s also played for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dominguez will be a free agent at season’s end.

Watts-Brown, 23, was drafted by the Blue Jays in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He was ranked as the Blue Jays’ 10th-best prospect, according to MLB.com. He appeared in games with Single-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season.

Green endured a tough year pitching out of Toronto’s bullpen this season, registering a 5.56 ERA and allowing 14 home runs across 43 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old appeared in Tuesday’s game against Baltimore, giving up four earned runs on four hits.

Toronto enters Wednesday’s game against Baltimore as losers of four straight, carrying a four-game division lead over the second-place New York Yankees, and five games up on the Boston Red Sox.

Jose Berrios will start for the Blue Jays, with Dean Kremer countering for Baltimore.

