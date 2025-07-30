Rutschman’s double lifts Orioles to 3-2 win over Blue Jays to sweep doubleheader

By Noah Trister, The Associated Press

Adley Rutschman doubled home the tiebreaking run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles completed a doubleheader sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-2 on Tuesday night.

With Gunnar Henderson on second and one out, Rutschman lifted a drive to right off Jeff Hoffman (6-4) that Nathan Lukes tried to catch against the big wall in right field at Camden Yards. Lukes reached for the ball and initially seemed unsure of where it ended up, only to find it down at his feet.

Andrew Kittredge (2-2) won in relief, and Corbin Martin worked out of a ninth-inning jam for his first career save. The last-place Orioles have dealt away several relievers recently — including Seranthony Domínguez, who was traded to Toronto between games of this doubleheader and pitched a scoreless seventh in the nightcap.

The Blue Jays had men on second and third against Martin with one out, but Lukes struck out looking and Bo Bichette went down swinging.

Baltimore won the opener 16-4.

Lukes and Myles Straw hit RBI grounders in the second and fourth for Toronto before Ryan O’Hearn tripled home a run for the Orioles in the bottom of the fourth. O’Hearn then scored on a grounder by Ramón Urías.

Blue Jays hitting coach David Popkins was ejected while Toronto was batting in the seventh.

Bo Bichette went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and a double-play grounder. The Blue Jays have lost four straight games, and three in a row against the Orioles.

The Orioles will try to sweep this four-game series when they send Dean Kremer (8-7) to the mound Wednesday against José Berríos (7-4).

