Private jet landing gear issue prompts investigation at Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson International Airport. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 30, 2025 11:07 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 11:08 am.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating after a privately registered Hawker 850XP experienced a landing gear issue at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after the aircraft touched down, according to airport officials.

“A private aircraft experienced an issue with its landing gear after touching down at Toronto Pearson this morning,” a spokesperson for Toronto Pearson said in a statement. “It managed to taxi down the runway before coming to a stop near an intersection. Two crew [members] were on board, and no injuries were reported.”

The TSB says it has deployed a team of investigators to gather information and assess the occurrence, and Transport Canada has been notified.

While flights continue to arrive and depart on two runways, Pearson officials said passengers may experience some delays due to the temporary closure of two runways during the incident.

No timeline has been provided for when the investigation will conclude.

