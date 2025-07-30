Police investigating after 3 vehicles torched in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to 77 Crockford Boulevard, near Lawrence Avenue East, around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, where officers found three vehicles set on fire, according to police. Photo: Joe Lotocki/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 30, 2025 9:19 am.

Toronto police are investigating after an early-morning vehicle fire in Scarborough left three cars damaged and prompted a search for suspects.

Emergency crews were called to 77 Crockford Boulevard, near Lawrence Avenue East, around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, where officers found three vehicles set on fire, according to police.

Investigators say suspects were seen fleeing northbound on Crockford Boulevard in a truck shortly after the fires began. No injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames, but all three vehicles sustained significant damage. Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects or the truck involved.

The incident is now under investigation.

Top Stories

Toronto's heat wave expected to break by Wednesday evening as cooler weather arrives

Toronto's sweltering heat wave is set to ease on Wednesday evening, bringing relief after several days of soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity. Environment Canada's multi‑day heat warning...

2h ago

Long lines form early as thousands seek summer jobs at CNE hiring fair

Job seekers began lining up outside Exhibition Place early on Wednesday morning, hours before the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) job fair was scheduled to open its doors, as Toronto braces for one...

updated

19m ago

Juno winner's struggle to sell concert tickets sparking conversation about Canada's music industry

A Juno award winner and Grammy-nominated artist said he is struggling to sell tickets to his upcoming tour and is sparking a bigger conversation about the state of Canada's music industry. "I'm extremely...

3h ago

Toronto police mark 40 years since Nicole Morin's disappearance, offer reward

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will mark the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of eight-year-old Nicole Morin, unveiling a new reward to generate tips that could finally resolve her cold case. The...

11m ago

