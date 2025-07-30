Police investigating after 3 vehicles torched in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after an early-morning vehicle fire in Scarborough left three cars damaged and prompted a search for suspects.

Emergency crews were called to 77 Crockford Boulevard, near Lawrence Avenue East, around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, where officers found three vehicles set on fire, according to police.

Investigators say suspects were seen fleeing northbound on Crockford Boulevard in a truck shortly after the fires began. No injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames, but all three vehicles sustained significant damage. Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects or the truck involved.

The incident is now under investigation.