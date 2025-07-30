Toronto’s sweltering heat wave is set to ease on Wednesday evening, bringing relief after several days of soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity.

Environment Canada’s multi‑day heat warning remains in effect for the city, following daytime highs above 30°C and humidex values that have pushed into the 40s since the weekend.

Forecasters say the change in weather will come mid‑week, with a risk of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, helping to break the stretch of extreme heat. Daytime highs will remain near 30°C during the day, but temperatures are expected to drop significantly overnight as cooler air moves in.

Looking ahead to the August long weekend, Toronto’s extended forecast is promising: mostly sunny skies from Thursday through Sunday, with daytime highs ranging from 25°C to 29°C. Overnight lows are expected to hover around the upper teens.

City officials continue to remind residents to use cooling centres, community centres, and libraries if their homes remain hot, and to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

