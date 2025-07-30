Trump announces 25% tariff on India and unspecified penalties for buying Russian oil

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2025 8:24 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 9:40 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he’ll impose a 25% tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of India’s purchasing of Russian oil.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that India “is our friend” but its “Tariffs are far too high” on U.S. goods.

The Republican president added that India buys military equipment and oil from Russia, which he said has enabled the war in Ukraine. As a result, he intends to charge an additional “penalty” starting on Friday as part of the launch of his administration’s revised tariffs on multiple countries.

The announcement comes after a slew of negotiated trade frameworks with the European Union, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia — all of which Trump said would open markets for American goods while enabling the U.S. to raise tax rates on imports. The president views tariff revenues as a way to help offset the budget deficit increases tied to his recent income tax cuts and generate more domestic factory jobs.

While Trump has effectively wielded tariffs as a cudgel to reset the terms of trade, the economic impact is uncertain as most economists expect a slowdown in U.S. growth and greater inflationary pressures as the costs of the taxes are passed along to domestic businesses and consumers.

The Census Bureau reported that the U.S. ran a $45.8 trade imbalance in goods with India last year, meaning it imported more than it exported.

At a population exceeding 1.4 billion people, India is the world’s largest country and a possible geopolitical counterbalance to China. India and Russia have close relations, and New Delhi has not supported Western sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

When Trump in February met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the U.S. president said that India would start buying American oil and natural gas.

Trump discussed his policies on trade and tariffs with reporters accompanying him Tuesday on the flight home following a five-day visit to Scotland. He declined to comment then when asked about reports that India was bracing for a U.S. tariff rate of at least 25%, saying, “We’re going to see.”

Trump also said the outlines of a trade agreement with India had not yet been finalized.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto's heat wave expected to break by Wednesday evening as cooler weather arrives

Toronto's sweltering heat wave is set to ease on Wednesday evening, bringing relief after several days of soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity. Environment Canada's multi‑day heat warning...

2h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate at 2.75% as economy shows resilience to tariffs

The Bank of Canada is holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.75 per cent for a third straight decision as the central bank grapples with tariff uncertainty. The central bank says the Canadian...

breaking

3m ago

Long lines form early as thousands seek summer jobs at CNE hiring fair

Job seekers began lining up outside Exhibition Place early on Wednesday morning, hours before the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) job fair was scheduled to open its doors, as Toronto braces for one...

updated

23m ago

Juno winner's struggle to sell concert tickets sparking conversation about Canada's music industry

A Juno award winner and Grammy-nominated artist said he is struggling to sell tickets to his upcoming tour and is sparking a bigger conversation about the state of Canada's music industry. "I'm extremely...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto's heat wave expected to break by Wednesday evening as cooler weather arrives

Toronto's sweltering heat wave is set to ease on Wednesday evening, bringing relief after several days of soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity. Environment Canada's multi‑day heat warning...

2h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate at 2.75% as economy shows resilience to tariffs

The Bank of Canada is holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.75 per cent for a third straight decision as the central bank grapples with tariff uncertainty. The central bank says the Canadian...

breaking

3m ago

Long lines form early as thousands seek summer jobs at CNE hiring fair

Job seekers began lining up outside Exhibition Place early on Wednesday morning, hours before the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) job fair was scheduled to open its doors, as Toronto braces for one...

updated

23m ago

Juno winner's struggle to sell concert tickets sparking conversation about Canada's music industry

A Juno award winner and Grammy-nominated artist said he is struggling to sell tickets to his upcoming tour and is sparking a bigger conversation about the state of Canada's music industry. "I'm extremely...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:26
Tsunami waves hit Hawaii, Japan, U.S. and Canada west coasts

A massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Russia has triggered tsunami waves in Hawaii as residents are urged to find higher ground.

1h ago

2:21
JP Saxe highlights state of music industry in TikTok plea

Canadian musician JP Saxe says if he doesn't sell 20K tickets, his 'Make Yourself at Home' tour will be canceled. As Michelle Mackey reports, it's sparking a bigger conversation.

11h ago

2:00
Rabbit shot dead on lawn of Newmarket home

York Regional police are on the hunt for a suspect after a rabbit was shot dead on the front lawn of a Newmarket home. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:32
A behind the scenes look at Canada’s biggest hospital

It's being dubbed a "hospital for the future".  As construction begins on Mississauga's mega medical facility,  Shauna Hunt with a behind the scenes look at the innovation of health care. 

16h ago

1:01
Police investigating after rabbit shot dead in Newmarket

Surveillance video shows a rabbit being shot on a Newmarket front lawn. Police are currently searching for suspects.

18h ago

More Videos