Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed woman riding scooter

Toronto Police have arrested a suspect accused of fleeing the scene of a collision that resulted in the death of a woman riding a kick scooter.

Emergency crews were called to the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area on Wednesday at around 9 p.m.

Investigators say a white Mazda was travelling east on Codsell Avenue, striking a 65-year-old woman who was riding a kick scooter south on Goddard Street.

She was later pronounced dead.

The Mazda did not remain on scene and was later recovered in the Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street area.

On Thursday, July 31, police arrested Joan Andrews, 81, of Toronto.

She’s facing charges of leave scene of accident causing death, and dangerous operation.