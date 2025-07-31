A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a suspected home invasion, authorities say.

According to Peel Regional Police, the incident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. near Springview Drive and Silkwood Crescent, just east of McLaughlin Road.

Investigators believe that two unknown suspects broke into the victim’s residence. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the homeowner with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

So far, police have not made any arrests. They say an investigation is ongoing.