Canadian aid pallets part of Gaza airdrop after Israel loosens restrictions

OTTAWA — Canadian aid is being airdropped into Gaza a day after Ottawa announced its intention to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Israel has slightly loosened its tight restrictions on food and medicine reaching the Gaza Strip in response to an international outcry over starvation in the Palestinian territory.

After hundreds were shot dead at Israeli-run aid sites, Ottawa and Canadian charities urged Israel to allow truckloads of aid into Gaza to be distributed through the United Nations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Jordan is helping to airdrop Canadian aid, and has posted a photo of pallets with Canadian flags taped to them.

Prime Minister Mark Carney yesterday cited Israel’s aid restrictions and the need to preserve a path to a two-state solution as reasons for declaring that Canada would officially recognize the State of Palestine.

The move won praise from some advocates, while Israel argues it undermines ceasefire negotiations and will encourage further violence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press