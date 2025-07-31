Canadian aid pallets part of Gaza airdrop after Israel loosens restrictions

Palestinians rush to collect humanitarian aid airdropped into Zawaida in central Gaza Strip on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2025 11:22 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2025 1:00 pm.

OTTAWA — Canadian aid is being airdropped into Gaza a day after Ottawa announced its intention to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Israel has slightly loosened its tight restrictions on food and medicine reaching the Gaza Strip in response to an international outcry over starvation in the Palestinian territory.

After hundreds were shot dead at Israeli-run aid sites, Ottawa and Canadian charities urged Israel to allow truckloads of aid into Gaza to be distributed through the United Nations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Jordan is helping to airdrop Canadian aid, and has posted a photo of pallets with Canadian flags taped to them.

Prime Minister Mark Carney yesterday cited Israel’s aid restrictions and the need to preserve a path to a two-state solution as reasons for declaring that Canada would officially recognize the State of Palestine.

The move won praise from some advocates, while Israel argues it undermines ceasefire negotiations and will encourage further violence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a break-in, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police, the incident happened...

11m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

1h ago

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert days after dining together in Montreal

Justin Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Katy Perry's concert in Montreal, days after the duo dined together in the city. The appearance continues to fuel speculation about a possible relationship...

58m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a break-in, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police, the incident happened...

11m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

1h ago

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert days after dining together in Montreal

Justin Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Katy Perry's concert in Montreal, days after the duo dined together in the city. The appearance continues to fuel speculation about a possible relationship...

58m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Canada to recognize Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Glen McGregor discusses the reasons for the decision, and the conditions attached to it.

19h ago

0:44
Kenneth Lee swarming trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter apologizes to family

One of the eight girls charged in the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee apologized to his family at her sentence hearing.

21h ago

1:13
Ontario's energy minister pressed on Starlink cancellation fee

Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce confirmed the province has officially scrapped its $100 million dollar contract with Elon Musk's Starlink but would not clarify how much the cancellation fee would cost taxpayers.

1:52
Could Canada follow other global leaders in recognizing Palestinian statehood?

With the U.K. and France pledging to recognize Palestinian statehood, could Canada follow suit? Glen McGregor explains.

0:51
Nicole Morin cold case: Police announce $50K reward 40 years since disappearance

Toronto police announced a new reward of $50K for information on the whereabouts of Nicole Morin who went missing in 1985 in Etobicoke.
More Videos