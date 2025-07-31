Child struck and killed by vehicle in St. Catharines parking lot

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a St. Catharines aquatic centre on Thursday.

According to the Niagara Regional Police Service, the collision happened at the Kiwanis Aquatics Centre, near Carlton Street and Niagara Street.

Officers say the child was a pedestrian and their next of kin have been notified of the crash.

Meanwhile, police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collision is ongoing.

No charges have been laid.