A Halton Hills business owner is facing multiple charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation that police say dates back more than two decades.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) announced Thursday that an investigation that began in June 2025 has led to the arrest of 58-year-old Jesus Erick Luna Valdovinos of Halton Hills.

The police investigation was launched after a male victim came forward with allegations of sexual assault that occurred when he was both a child and an adult. The alleged incidents are said to have begun in the year 2000 in Halton Hills.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Valdovinos on Tuesday, July 29. He’s facing two counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and assault. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police noted that the accused is self-employed and operates his own window cleaning business. Due to the nature of the allegations, investigators believe there could be other victims who have not yet come forward. His photo has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police.