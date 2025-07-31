Judge to rule on bail for 3 charged in alleged plot to seize land near Quebec City

A Quebec court judge is scheduled to rule today on whether to grant bail to three men facing terrorism charges in an alleged plot to forcibly seize land in the Quebec City area. This RCMP handout image shows an example of seized military equipment in the case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Quebec RCMP (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2025 5:34 am.

QUÉBEC — A judge is scheduled to rule today on whether to grant bail to three men facing terrorism charges in an alleged plot to forcibly seize land in the Quebec City area.

Quebec court Judge René de la Sablonnière heard evidence and arguments over three days.

Simon Angers-Audet, 24, Raphaël Lagacé, 25, and Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24, face charges of facilitating a terrorist activity, and other charges related to the illegal storage of firearms and possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

There is a publication ban on details of the bail hearing, which heard from an RCMP officer, the three accused and several of their family members.

A fourth accused — Matthew Forbes, 33 — is facing weapons charges and was granted bail under a lengthy list of conditions that include wearing a GPS tracking bracelet.

The Canadian Armed Forces have said Forbes and Chabot were active members of the military at the time of their arrest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Northbound Highway 400 shut down after overnight crash and arrest in Vaughan

A serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan has led to a full closure of the highway and the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The crash, which...

37m ago

Woman on e-scooter struck and killed in hit-and-run in North York

A 65-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Toronto police say the woman was on an e-scooter in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area, just north of Sheppard Avenue...

2h ago

Civic Holiday 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed

Toronto will be busy over the Civic Holiday long weekend with several events taking place, including the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade. As you make your plans, check this list below of what's...

2h ago

As Toronto aims to ban motorized watercraft at popular beach, some blame 'bad actors'

Toronto has moved to ban motorized watercraft from one of its busiest beaches by next year due to concerns over unsafe operators and illegal rentals, but one rental company says the city should instead...

2h ago

