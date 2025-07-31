Justin Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Katy Perry’s concert in Montreal, days after the duo dined together in the city.

The appearance continues to fuel speculation about a possible relationship between the former prime minister and the U.S. pop star, who had dinner at a Plateau restaurant on Monday.

Last night’s sighting has taken over social media with one video posted online showing Trudeau clapping and nodding his head as the “Firework” singer commanded the stage.

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour. pic.twitter.com/BKx8b87sPT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2025

Perry recently split from longtime partner and actor Orlando Bloom and is in the midst of a Canadian leg for her Lifetimes tour, which lands in Quebec City tomorrow and in Toronto next week.

Trudeau separated from ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 and resigned as prime minister earlier this year.

A communications consultant for the Montreal restaurant Le Violon told The Canadian Press on Tuesday that Trudeau and Perry spent about two hours at the fine-dining spot Monday evening.

Samantha Jin said the pair were very polite and chatted with the kitchen staff after, but mostly kept to themselves.

“We kind of got the vibe that they were a little more chill,” she said, adding there were “no visual signs of PDA.”

Celebrity site TMZ, which posted video of Trudeau and Perry in animated conversation at the eatery, also posted video of the two leaving a Montreal bar later that evening.

Neither camp has responded to requests for comment.