Kaepernick, Lynch turn to hockey to help Diversity Alliance host tournament for children in Toronto

FILE - Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2025 12:35 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2025 1:00 pm.

Former NFL players Colin Kaepernick and Marshawn Lynch are turning their attention to boosting diversity and inclusion in hockey.

The two will join members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance in hosting a road hockey tournament for marginalized youth in Toronto on Aug. 16, the alliance announced Thursday. The HDA is made up of current and former NHL players of color with an objective to eradicate racism in hockey while making the sport more inclusive and accessible to youths who might not be able to afford to play.

Billed as the world’s largest youth BIPOC road hockey tournament, the event will be free of charge for the 250 youngsters set to participate.

The tournament expands on the work the HDA has already done in offering year-round on- and off-ice sports and educational programming for 1,500 registered youth players in the Toronto area.

HDA members include Calgary forward Nazem Kadri and Pittsburgh defenseman Matt Dumba, and it is chaired by former minor league journeyman Akim Aliu.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a break-in, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police, the incident happened...

9m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

1h ago

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert days after dining together in Montreal

Justin Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Katy Perry's concert in Montreal, days after the duo dined together in the city. The appearance continues to fuel speculation about a possible relationship...

57m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

4h ago

