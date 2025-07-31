New York woman who duped investors, funneled money to 2017 Trump fundraiser pleads guilty

FILE - The complaint and affidavit in support of an arrest warrant against Sherry Xue Li and Lianbo "Mike" Wang is photographed on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Department of Justice via AP, File)

By Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2025 12:26 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2025 1:00 pm.

A New York businesswoman has pleaded guilty in connection with a financial scheme that ripped off more than $30 million from foreign investors and funneled some of the stolen money into U.S. political campaigns, including a 2017 fundraiser for President Donald Trump during his first term.

Sherry Xue Li, 48, of Oyster Bay, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court on Long Island to money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by obstructing the Federal Election Commission’s administration of campaign finance laws. She faces up to 20 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on Dec. 5.

Her lawyer, Kevin Keating, declined to comment on the plea and the charges Wednesday. She has been detained since her arrest in 2022.

Li’s co-defendant, Lianbo Wang, pleaded guilty to similar charges in March 2024 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Prosecutors say the scheme went on for nearly a decade. Li and Wang coaxed investors, many of whom were from China, into contributing $500,000 each to a fictitious development project, with a false promise to guarantee them lawful permanent resident status in the U.S., authorities said. They used millions of dollars from those investments for personal expenses, including clothing, jewelry, housing, vacation travel and upscale dining, officials said.

Li and Wang also sold investors access to U.S. politicians at fundraisers and used the proceeds to illegally contribute millions of dollars to U.S. political campaigns and committees. The campaigns and committees were unaware of the scheme, and no allegations of criminal wrongdoing were lodged against them, prosecutors said.

On June 28, 2017, Trump attended a fundraiser for his 2020 reelection bid at his hotel in Washington. Prosecutors said Li and Wang charged each of the 12 foreign nationals $93,000 for admission to the event, then used the funds to make illegal contributions in their names totaling $600,000 to the fundraising committee hosting the event.

Li took a photograph with Trump and his wife, Melania, at the event and would later use it to solicit donations to the fake development project, prosecutors said.

Other investors or prospects also received brochures featuring Li or Wang with Trump and other politicians, including Democratic then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, prosecutors said.

Li and Wang, who are naturalized U.S. citizens, also contributed millions of dollars to other federal, state and local campaigns, which were not identified by authorities.

“Li defrauded more than 150 victims in the United States and abroad through years of lies and deception and sought to profit by selling access to the democratic process,” Joseph Nocella Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement. “In doing so, she attempted to corrupt a fundamental institution in this country — fair and transparent elections free from unlawful foreign influence.”

As part of her plea agreement, Li agreed to forfeit $31.5 million and three properties.

Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a break-in, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police, the incident happened...

10m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

1h ago

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert days after dining together in Montreal

Justin Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Katy Perry's concert in Montreal, days after the duo dined together in the city. The appearance continues to fuel speculation about a possible relationship...

58m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a break-in, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police, the incident happened...

10m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

1h ago

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert days after dining together in Montreal

Justin Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Katy Perry's concert in Montreal, days after the duo dined together in the city. The appearance continues to fuel speculation about a possible relationship...

58m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Canada to recognize Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Glen McGregor discusses the reasons for the decision, and the conditions attached to it.

19h ago

0:44
Kenneth Lee swarming trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter apologizes to family

One of the eight girls charged in the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee apologized to his family at her sentence hearing.

21h ago

1:13
Ontario's energy minister pressed on Starlink cancellation fee

Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce confirmed the province has officially scrapped its $100 million dollar contract with Elon Musk's Starlink but would not clarify how much the cancellation fee would cost taxpayers.

1:52
Could Canada follow other global leaders in recognizing Palestinian statehood?

With the U.K. and France pledging to recognize Palestinian statehood, could Canada follow suit? Glen McGregor explains.

0:51
Nicole Morin cold case: Police announce $50K reward 40 years since disappearance

Toronto police announced a new reward of $50K for information on the whereabouts of Nicole Morin who went missing in 1985 in Etobicoke.
More Videos