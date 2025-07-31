Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A witness described the moment a portion of concrete ceiling of an apartment building collapsed, injuring a woman that was standing underneath.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 31, 2025 11:13 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2025 11:37 am.

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several vehicles.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at 170 Chalkfarm Drive in North York.

According to Toronto Fire Services, a mezzanine-style canopy above the building’s entrance gave way, crashing down onto the pickup and drop-off area below. The collapsed structure measured approximately 30 by 60 feet and was about an inch thick.

One woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Toronto police say the falling concrete also struck a parked vehicle.

“It dropped in less than two seconds,” said an eyewitness and a friend of the woman who was injured. “My friend could barely talk. She was rushed in an ambulance. I was the one who pulled her [out]. If I didn’t, she would have died there.”

Greenwin, the property manager, issued a statement to CityNews, reading in part, “Earlier today, a section of the exterior canopy above the building entrance at 170 Chalkfarm Drive collapsed. Emergency services responded quickly, and once their work was completed, the area was cleared and secured.”

“Residents are being redirected to an alternate entrance while we arrange for repairs. Safety remains our top priority, and management is closely overseeing the situation to ensure everything is addressed promptly,” the statement continued.

Drone footage and eyewitness accounts are being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a suspected home invasion, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police,...

17m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

2h ago

Blue Jays acquire former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber from Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays have bolstered their starting rotation ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced. The Blue Jays will send pitching...

1h ago

Toronto spa worker, 66, charged with sexual assault

A spa worker was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation, Toronto police say. According to investigators, the victim walked into an Etobicoke massage...

38m ago

