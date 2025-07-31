A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several vehicles.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at 170 Chalkfarm Drive in North York.

According to Toronto Fire Services, a mezzanine-style canopy above the building’s entrance gave way, crashing down onto the pickup and drop-off area below. The collapsed structure measured approximately 30 by 60 feet and was about an inch thick.

One woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Toronto police say the falling concrete also struck a parked vehicle.

“It dropped in less than two seconds,” said an eyewitness and a friend of the woman who was injured. “My friend could barely talk. She was rushed in an ambulance. I was the one who pulled her [out]. If I didn’t, she would have died there.”

Greenwin, the property manager, issued a statement to CityNews, reading in part, “Earlier today, a section of the exterior canopy above the building entrance at 170 Chalkfarm Drive collapsed. Emergency services responded quickly, and once their work was completed, the area was cleared and secured.”

“Residents are being redirected to an alternate entrance while we arrange for repairs. Safety remains our top priority, and management is closely overseeing the situation to ensure everything is addressed promptly,” the statement continued.

Drone footage and eyewitness accounts are being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.