OPP warn drivers after several incidents of rocks thrown at vehicles on Niagara-area highways

Drivers in the Niagara region are being asked to exercise caution after several disturbing incidents of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles on highways.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say incidents have been reported in the following areas:

Highway 406 between Westchester Ave and Fourth Ave, St Catharines.

QEW near Mountain Rd, Niagara Falls.

Highway 58 near Pine St, Thorold.

“The OPP would like to advise the public to please exercise caution when driving in these areas and call 911 immediately if your vehicle is struck or if you observe rocks being thrown,” an OPP release states.

Niagara OPP are leading the investigation with the aid of the OPP Highway Safety Division Crime Unit and Niagara Regional Police.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

During one of the incidents near Mountain Road, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said witnesses reported seeing two or three people throwing rocks from a railway overpass.

Police say one vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

“This is a very serious matter that could result in serious injuries or even fatalities, depending on what comes through someone’s windshield as they’re going down the highway, completely unaware that someone is causing mischief from above,” Schmidt said in a video post on social media.

