SIU investigating report that police fatally shot man in northern Ontario court

Posted July 31, 2025 8:15 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a report that an officer fatally shot a man inside a courtroom in a remote part of northern Ontario on Thursday. 

The Special Investigations Unit said a team of investigators is heading to the scene in Wapekeka First Nation. 

“Preliminary information indicates an OPP officer fatally shot a man,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said in an emailed statement, adding that more details won’t be available until Friday. 

Ontario Provincial Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Lawyer Karen Seeley said she heard about the shooting from colleagues who were present at what she described as a makeshift courtroom inside a community centre. 

Seeley, a partner at a Dryden, Ont.- based law firm, said witnesses described an individual who walked into court and pulled out what appeared to be a knife before an officer shot him. 

“It was shocking,” said Seeley, who has been practising law in northern Ontario for many years. 

“Nothing like this has ever happened … to my knowledge,” she said, adding that her colleagues and the community are shaken.

The Wapekeka courthouse is described on its website as a fly-in location that provides a small number of court services on limited dates.

Seeley said that court, like many others in northern parts of the province, doesn’t have metal detectors. SIU investigating report that police fatally shot man in northern Ontario court

