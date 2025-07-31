St. Catharines man, 60, arrested on child pornography charges

A man from St. Catharines was arrested Thursday on multiple child pornography charges, authorities say.

According to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), officers launched an investigation in May 2025 into the online sexual exploitation of children through an unnamed social media platform.

On Thursday, NRPS executed a search warrant on a residential apartment in St. Catharines subsequently seized multiple digital devices that investigators say are “capable of storing electronic data.”

Authorities later arrested 60-year-old James Douglas Krames. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of possessing child pornography, a single count of accessing child pornography and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 31, 2025.