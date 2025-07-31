St. Catharines man, 60, arrested on child pornography charges

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 31, 2025 1:42 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2025 1:43 pm.

A man from St. Catharines was arrested Thursday on multiple child pornography charges, authorities say.

According to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), officers launched an investigation in May 2025 into the online sexual exploitation of children through an unnamed social media platform.

On Thursday, NRPS executed a search warrant on a residential apartment in St. Catharines subsequently seized multiple digital devices that investigators say are “capable of storing electronic data.”

Authorities later arrested 60-year-old James Douglas Krames. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of possessing child pornography, a single count of accessing child pornography and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 31, 2025.

Top Stories

Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed woman riding scooter

Toronto Police have arrested a suspect accused of fleeing the scene of a collision that resulted in the death of a woman riding a kick scooter. Emergency crews were called to the Codsell Avenue and...

26m ago

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a break-in, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police, the incident happened...

1h ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

3h ago

Child struck and killed by vehicle in St. Catharines parking lot

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a St. Catharines aquatic centre on Thursday. According to the Niagara Regional Police Service, the collision happened at the Kiwanis...

18m ago

