Toronto’s new renovictions bylaw comes into effect, aimed at protecting tenants

Greater Toronto home sales fell slightly last month to cap a year where sales ticked up compared with 2023 as buyers took advantage of "substantial negotiating power" on price. An aerial view of houses east of Toronto is shown on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2025 12:11 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2025 1:06 pm.

A new Toronto bylaw targeting renovictions comes into effect today, requiring landlords to get a licence before carrying out repairs or renovations that force tenants to move out.

The City of Toronto says the new bylaw is designed to protect tenants from “bad faith” evictions that happen under the guise of renovations.

The city says landlords looking to get a rental renovation licence must now notify tenants of their intentions and agree on the renter’s temporary living arrangements or compensation.

It says the licence is required even if tenants intend to return to their units once renovations are complete.

Landlords must apply for the licence within seven days of giving notice of ending tenancy — known as an N13 notice — to the renter.

The city says renters who suspect landlords are not following the new bylaw can report them to the city.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a break-in, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police, the incident happened...

9m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

1h ago

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert days after dining together in Montreal

Justin Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Katy Perry's concert in Montreal, days after the duo dined together in the city. The appearance continues to fuel speculation about a possible relationship...

56m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a break-in, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police, the incident happened...

9m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

1h ago

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert days after dining together in Montreal

Justin Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Katy Perry's concert in Montreal, days after the duo dined together in the city. The appearance continues to fuel speculation about a possible relationship...

56m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Canada to recognize Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Glen McGregor discusses the reasons for the decision, and the conditions attached to it.

19h ago

0:44
Kenneth Lee swarming trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter apologizes to family

One of the eight girls charged in the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee apologized to his family at her sentence hearing.

21h ago

1:13
Ontario's energy minister pressed on Starlink cancellation fee

Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce confirmed the province has officially scrapped its $100 million dollar contract with Elon Musk's Starlink but would not clarify how much the cancellation fee would cost taxpayers.

1:52
Could Canada follow other global leaders in recognizing Palestinian statehood?

With the U.K. and France pledging to recognize Palestinian statehood, could Canada follow suit? Glen McGregor explains.

0:51
Nicole Morin cold case: Police announce $50K reward 40 years since disappearance

Toronto police announced a new reward of $50K for information on the whereabouts of Nicole Morin who went missing in 1985 in Etobicoke.
More Videos