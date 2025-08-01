Boy, 15, and girl, 12, drowned in northwestern Ontario river: provincial police

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2025 4:06 pm.

Provincial police say a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl drowned in northwestern Ontario on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they responded to reports of two children entering the Wabigoon River in the city of Dryden shortly after 4 p.m.

They say neither child resurfaced and both were located and recovered from the water by emergency crews.

Ontario Provincial Police say the two youths were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly swarming gets 16 months of probation

A teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man will spend 16 months under probation with up to a year in an intensive support and supervision program. Ontario...

58m ago

Police allege 2 men used 'deception, coercion and control' in sex trafficking of teen girl

Toronto police have arrested two suspects accused of using "deception, coercion and control" in the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl. Investigators say the suspects created online ads advertising...

1h ago

Trump orders US nuclear subs repositioned over 'highly provocative statements' from ex-Russian leader Medvedev

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a warning to Russia, President Donald Trump said Friday he's ordering the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines “based on the highly provocative statements” of the country's...

1h ago

Potential measles exposure at four locations in York Region over the past week

Public health officials in York Region are informing the public about a potential measles exposure at four locations over the past week. York Region Public Health says an individual confirmed to have...

14m ago

Top Stories

Girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly swarming gets 16 months of probation

A teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man will spend 16 months under probation with up to a year in an intensive support and supervision program. Ontario...

58m ago

Police allege 2 men used 'deception, coercion and control' in sex trafficking of teen girl

Toronto police have arrested two suspects accused of using "deception, coercion and control" in the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl. Investigators say the suspects created online ads advertising...

1h ago

Trump orders US nuclear subs repositioned over 'highly provocative statements' from ex-Russian leader Medvedev

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a warning to Russia, President Donald Trump said Friday he's ordering the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines “based on the highly provocative statements” of the country's...

1h ago

Potential measles exposure at four locations in York Region over the past week

Public health officials in York Region are informing the public about a potential measles exposure at four locations over the past week. York Region Public Health says an individual confirmed to have...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Canada Post union workers wrap up voting on latest offer

Unionized Canada Post workers are wrapping up voting on the crown corporation's latest offer for a new contract as negotiations stalled some services.

3h ago

0:46
Suspected impaired driver crashes into poles, knocking down traffic light

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a driver was seen crashing into two poles, knocking down a traffic light.

8h ago

1:33
Trump hikes tariffs on Canada to 35% a day before deadline

U.S. President Trump has signed an executive order hiking a historic amount of tariffs across the globe, including a 35% increase for Canada just a day before the Aug. 1 deadline.

8h ago

2:23
King and Queen showcase lights up Lamport Stadium kicking off carnival weekend

It's a Toronto Caribbean carnival staple, the King and Queen showcase returns to Lamport Stadium featuring over 10 mas bands. As Jazan Grewal reports, this year the judges will take an extra day to crown a carnival King and Queen.

17h ago

2:10
“We accomplished our goals,” Atkins on Jays’ deadline moves

Blue Jays’ GM Ross Atkins broke down the teams trades ahead of the deadline on Thursday. CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

17h ago

More Videos