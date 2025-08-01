Canadian charity on brink of having first aid trucks enter Gaza since March

Individuals from Human Concern International are seen delivering aid in this undated photo. HUMAN CONCERN INTERNATIONAL/HO

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2025 3:56 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2025 4:41 pm.

OTTAWA — Two months after announcing it had trucks of food waiting to enter Gaza, a Canadian charity says it is finally about to get its first shipment of aid to desperate Palestinians.

Human Concern International has two trucks full of bags of flour that were supposed to enter Gaza today, but concern over desperate Palestinians looting trucks have the group reshaping its plans.

The group’s head Mahmuda Khan says it used to have trucks enter Gaza regularly, until Israel blocked all aid in March and then set up distribution centres that caused hundreds to be shot dead trying to access food.

Israel has lifted some restrictions on food, and food purchased by Ottawa has started being air-dropped on Palestinians this week.

Khan says there needs to be vastly more aid allowed in Gaza than what Israel currently accepts, and she said authorities at the border are only allowing food that requires cooking such as lentils and rice.

The group is urging Ottawa to push Israel for more access so that tuna and baby formula can be allowed in the territory, where Israel is rejecting international claims that starvation is underway.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly swarming gets 16 months of probation

A teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man will spend 16 months under probation with up to a year in an intensive support and supervision program. Ontario...

58m ago

Police allege 2 men used 'deception, coercion and control' in sex trafficking of teen girl

Toronto police have arrested two suspects accused of using "deception, coercion and control" in the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl. Investigators say the suspects created online ads advertising...

1h ago

Trump orders US nuclear subs repositioned over 'highly provocative statements' from ex-Russian leader Medvedev

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a warning to Russia, President Donald Trump said Friday he's ordering the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines “based on the highly provocative statements” of the country's...

1h ago

Potential measles exposure at four locations in York Region over the past week

Public health officials in York Region are informing the public about a potential measles exposure at four locations over the past week. York Region Public Health says an individual confirmed to have...

14m ago

Top Stories

Girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly swarming gets 16 months of probation

A teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man will spend 16 months under probation with up to a year in an intensive support and supervision program. Ontario...

58m ago

Police allege 2 men used 'deception, coercion and control' in sex trafficking of teen girl

Toronto police have arrested two suspects accused of using "deception, coercion and control" in the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl. Investigators say the suspects created online ads advertising...

1h ago

Trump orders US nuclear subs repositioned over 'highly provocative statements' from ex-Russian leader Medvedev

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a warning to Russia, President Donald Trump said Friday he's ordering the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines “based on the highly provocative statements” of the country's...

1h ago

Potential measles exposure at four locations in York Region over the past week

Public health officials in York Region are informing the public about a potential measles exposure at four locations over the past week. York Region Public Health says an individual confirmed to have...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Canada Post union workers wrap up voting on latest offer

Unionized Canada Post workers are wrapping up voting on the crown corporation's latest offer for a new contract as negotiations stalled some services.

3h ago

0:46
Suspected impaired driver crashes into poles, knocking down traffic light

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a driver was seen crashing into two poles, knocking down a traffic light.

8h ago

1:33
Trump hikes tariffs on Canada to 35% a day before deadline

U.S. President Trump has signed an executive order hiking a historic amount of tariffs across the globe, including a 35% increase for Canada just a day before the Aug. 1 deadline.

8h ago

2:23
King and Queen showcase lights up Lamport Stadium kicking off carnival weekend

It's a Toronto Caribbean carnival staple, the King and Queen showcase returns to Lamport Stadium featuring over 10 mas bands. As Jazan Grewal reports, this year the judges will take an extra day to crown a carnival King and Queen.

17h ago

2:10
“We accomplished our goals,” Atkins on Jays’ deadline moves

Blue Jays’ GM Ross Atkins broke down the teams trades ahead of the deadline on Thursday. CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

17h ago

More Videos