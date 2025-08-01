Canadian charity on brink of having first aid trucks enter Gaza since March

OTTAWA — Two months after announcing it had trucks of food waiting to enter Gaza, a Canadian charity says it is finally about to get its first shipment of aid to desperate Palestinians.

Human Concern International has two trucks full of bags of flour that were supposed to enter Gaza today, but concern over desperate Palestinians looting trucks have the group reshaping its plans.

The group’s head Mahmuda Khan says it used to have trucks enter Gaza regularly, until Israel blocked all aid in March and then set up distribution centres that caused hundreds to be shot dead trying to access food.

Israel has lifted some restrictions on food, and food purchased by Ottawa has started being air-dropped on Palestinians this week.

Khan says there needs to be vastly more aid allowed in Gaza than what Israel currently accepts, and she said authorities at the border are only allowing food that requires cooking such as lentils and rice.

The group is urging Ottawa to push Israel for more access so that tuna and baby formula can be allowed in the territory, where Israel is rejecting international claims that starvation is underway.