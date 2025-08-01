Hot dog spill shuts down highway in Pennsylvania commuters’ wurst nightmare

Rescue crews clean up a truckload of hot dogs that spilled out of a tractor-trailer on Friday, August 1, 2025, along Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury, Pa. (Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2025 5:09 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2025 6:40 pm.

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (AP) — A truckload of hot dogs spilled across a Pennsylvania interstate Friday after a crash that briefly clogged the heavily traveled artery in both directions.

Crews were stuck with a job they did not relish — rolling up the scattered tube steaks for disposal.

“Once those leave the truck and hit the road, that’s all garbage, and it’s still pretty warm,” Shrewsbury Fire Company Chief Brad Dauberman said.

State police said the tractor trailer had an unspecified mechanical problem on Interstate 83 a few miles north of the Maryland line as morning rush hour was wrapping up, causing it to push into a passenger vehicle. When the truck scraped along a concrete divider, its trailer was ripped open and the contents scattered.

Four people required medical attention, Dauberman said, for injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

A front-end loader was used to scoop up the hot dogs and drop them into a dump truck.

Dauberman said emergency crews couldn’t help but see the humor in the situation, and his daughter texted him a photo of a hot dog-themed T-shirt.

“I can tell you personally, hot dogs are very slippery,” the fire chief said. “I did not know that.”

The Associated Press

