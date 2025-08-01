Industry group urges Ford to cancel $140M contract awarded to U.S. firm

Questions are being raised about a major construction contract tied to Ontario's largest hospital project. A US-owned company has been awarded a $140 million deal, and now industry leaders are hoping the province will reconsider.

By Catalina Gillies

Posted August 1, 2025 5:50 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2025 6:50 pm.

Questions are being raised about a major construction contract tied to Ontario’s largest hospital project after a U.S.-owned company was awarded a $140 million contract.

The Trillium Health Partners’ new 2.8-million-square-foot Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital is one of the largest healthcare infrastructure projects in Canadian history. The facility, which will be three times the size of the existing hospital, includes a 22-storey patient care tower with more than 350 beds, nine new and 14 enhanced operating rooms, a large neonatal intensive care unit, and one of the largest emergency departments in the province.

The Ontario Glass and Metal Association says the province has made a costly mistake with one of the contracts involved. 

In a letter to Premier Doug Ford, the Association argues that a key façade contract, worth around $140 million, was awarded to a U.S.-owned firm that’s reportedly outsourcing fabrication work to Mexico. They say the contract should go to an Ontario-based contractor to keep jobs and tax dollars in the province, especially as economic uncertainty looms.

“With everything that’s been going on with the American tariff situation, it’s just really, really poor timing,” says Association president Blake Sanders, especially after U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods were raised to 35 per cent on July 31.

“When it comes to American government contracts, they have a clause in them called BABA, that is Build America Buy America. That is attached to pretty much every single American government-funded contract. Why do we not have that in Canada? We should absolutely have that in Canada. We should be putting Canada first,” said Sanders.

The Ontario NDP said in a statement to CityNews,” It is unacceptable to send $140 million to an American company when we need every public dollar going to keep people working here at home. Supporting workers and business starts with a plan focused on Build It Here, Buy It Here —ensuring public dollars support local jobs and strengthens Ontario’s economy.”

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie also shared her distaste with the Ford government giving a contract to a U.S.-based company at a time when the U.S. is hitting Ontario with growing tariffs.

“This is exactly the kind of contract that should be creating Canadian jobs, paying Canadian wages, and strengthening our local supply chain. We are in the middle of a trade war, and now is the time to build and buy local,” says Crombie.

This comes on the heels of Premier Ford confirming the cancellation of a $100 million Starlink internet contract, officially ending its deal with the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX.

CityNews reached out to the province for comment but has yet to receive a response. Meanwhile, the association says this isn’t just about glass and metal, it’s about keeping Ontario jobs in Ontario.

