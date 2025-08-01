York Regional Police have laid additional historical sexual assault charges against a Markham-based sports coach following a public appeal that prompted more victims to come forward.

Garth Morris, 58, was initially charged in June with multiple offences, including invitation to sexual touching under 16, sexual interference, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation. These charges stemmed from incidents reported by a victim who alleged abuse beginning in 2017, when they were under the age of 16, continuing through to 2021.

At the time of the alleged offences, Morris was actively coaching youth basketball, tennis, and volleyball in the Markham area.

On June 5, police arrested 58-year-old Garth Morris of Markham. Photo: YRP.

Following the police appeal, additional victims have come forward with historical allegations. One of the newly reported incidents dates back to 1994, when Morris was coaching in Toronto.

Investigators have reissued Morris’s photograph and are renewing their call for anyone with further knowledge or experiences—regardless of when or where they occurred—to contact police.