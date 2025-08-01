One horse killed, others injured in ‘disturbing’ animal cruelty case: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police Service badge. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2025 12:48 pm.

Police have launched an animal cruelty investigation after one horse was killed and several others were injured in Niagara Region.

Niagara regional police say the “disturbing act” occurred at a horse boarding farm near Buchner Road and Highway 140 in Welland.

Police were called Thursday after farm staff found eight horses with injuries and cuts consistent with stab wounds during their routine morning checks.

Investigators say one horse was found dead, one was sent to a veterinary hospital for emergency care, and the others were treated on site.

They say the forensics unit also visited the scene to thoroughly examine the evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

