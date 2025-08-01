Police allege 2 men used ‘deception, coercion and control’ in sex trafficking of teen girl

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 1, 2025 3:01 pm.

Toronto police have arrested two suspects accused of using “deception, coercion and control” in the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators say the suspects created online ads advertising the girl’s sexual services, which included graphic photos of the teen.

She was then allegedly transported by the accused men to different hotels to meet clients for sexual services.

Money earned by the victim was “surrendered over to the accused and was kept by them,” police said in a release.

On Thursday police arrested the suspects — one in Toronto, the other in Mississauga.

Marshall Nathaniel O’Connor, 47, of Toronto, and Eric Carreiro, 39, of Mississauga, are facing numerous charges, including sexual exploitation of a young person, sex assault, trafficking in persons under 18 by exercising control, and financial benefit/trafficking person under 18, among others.

“Investigators believe that there may be more victims,” police said. “Any other victims are encouraged to contact police.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly swarming gets 16 months of probation

A teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man will spend 16 months under probation with up to a year in an intensive support and supervision program. Ontario...

1h ago

Trump orders US nuclear subs repositioned over 'highly provocative statements' from ex-Russian leader Medvedev

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a warning to Russia, President Donald Trump said Friday he's ordering the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines “based on the highly provocative statements” of the country's...

1h ago

Potential measles exposure at four locations in York Region over the past week

Public health officials in York Region are informing the public about a potential measles exposure at four locations over the past week. York Region Public Health says an individual confirmed to have...

16m ago

Boy, 15, and girl, 12, drowned in northwestern Ontario river: provincial police

Provincial police say a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl drowned in northwestern Ontario on Thursday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of two children entering the Wabigoon River...

48m ago

Top Stories

Girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly swarming gets 16 months of probation

A teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man will spend 16 months under probation with up to a year in an intensive support and supervision program. Ontario...

1h ago

Trump orders US nuclear subs repositioned over 'highly provocative statements' from ex-Russian leader Medvedev

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a warning to Russia, President Donald Trump said Friday he's ordering the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines “based on the highly provocative statements” of the country's...

1h ago

Potential measles exposure at four locations in York Region over the past week

Public health officials in York Region are informing the public about a potential measles exposure at four locations over the past week. York Region Public Health says an individual confirmed to have...

16m ago

Boy, 15, and girl, 12, drowned in northwestern Ontario river: provincial police

Provincial police say a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl drowned in northwestern Ontario on Thursday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of two children entering the Wabigoon River...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Canada Post union workers wrap up voting on latest offer

Unionized Canada Post workers are wrapping up voting on the crown corporation's latest offer for a new contract as negotiations stalled some services.

3h ago

0:46
Suspected impaired driver crashes into poles, knocking down traffic light

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a driver was seen crashing into two poles, knocking down a traffic light.

8h ago

1:33
Trump hikes tariffs on Canada to 35% a day before deadline

U.S. President Trump has signed an executive order hiking a historic amount of tariffs across the globe, including a 35% increase for Canada just a day before the Aug. 1 deadline.

8h ago

2:23
King and Queen showcase lights up Lamport Stadium kicking off carnival weekend

It's a Toronto Caribbean carnival staple, the King and Queen showcase returns to Lamport Stadium featuring over 10 mas bands. As Jazan Grewal reports, this year the judges will take an extra day to crown a carnival King and Queen.

17h ago

2:10
“We accomplished our goals,” Atkins on Jays’ deadline moves

Blue Jays’ GM Ross Atkins broke down the teams trades ahead of the deadline on Thursday. CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

17h ago

More Videos