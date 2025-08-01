Police allege 2 men used ‘deception, coercion and control’ in sex trafficking of teen girl

Toronto police have arrested two suspects accused of using “deception, coercion and control” in the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators say the suspects created online ads advertising the girl’s sexual services, which included graphic photos of the teen.

She was then allegedly transported by the accused men to different hotels to meet clients for sexual services.

Money earned by the victim was “surrendered over to the accused and was kept by them,” police said in a release.

On Thursday police arrested the suspects — one in Toronto, the other in Mississauga.

Marshall Nathaniel O’Connor, 47, of Toronto, and Eric Carreiro, 39, of Mississauga, are facing numerous charges, including sexual exploitation of a young person, sex assault, trafficking in persons under 18 by exercising control, and financial benefit/trafficking person under 18, among others.

“Investigators believe that there may be more victims,” police said. “Any other victims are encouraged to contact police.”